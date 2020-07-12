You are here

COVID-19 claims 42 more lives in Saudi Arabia

A vacationer rides his bicycle while wearing a face shield and mask to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, at the Red Sea beach in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (File/AP)
Updated 12 July 2020
Arab News

COVID-19 claims 42 more lives in Saudi Arabia

  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 167,138
  • A total of 2,223 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 12 July 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 42 more deaths from COVID-19 and 2,779 new confirmed cases of the disease on Sunday.
Of the new cases, 247 were recorded in Riyadh, 191 in Jeddah, 164 in Hufof, 157 in Dammam and 157 in Makkah.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 167,138 after 1,742 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 2,223 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia: Requests from 160 nationalities have been screened to select Hajj pilgrims

Updated 12 July 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia: Requests from 160 nationalities have been screened to select Hajj pilgrims

  • Of the pilgrims who will receive approval, 70 percent will be non-Saudis and 30 percent will be Saudi citizens
  • The requests were sorted in accordance with high standards that will ensure the safety and health of pilgrims
Updated 12 July 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Requests from people of 160 nationalities in the Kingdom have been screened electronically to select who will perform Hajj this year, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said on Sunday.

The requests were sorted in accordance with high standards that will ensure the safety and good health of pilgrims.

The deadline for all applications was July 10 and the main criterion for selection is good health.

Of the pilgrims who will receive approval, 70 percent will be non-Saudis residing in the Kingdom and the remaining 30 percent will be Saudi citizens.

Topics: hajj Saudi Arabia

