COVID-19 claims 42 more lives in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 42 more deaths from COVID-19 and 2,779 new confirmed cases of the disease on Sunday.
Of the new cases, 247 were recorded in Riyadh, 191 in Jeddah, 164 in Hufof, 157 in Dammam and 157 in Makkah.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 167,138 after 1,742 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 2,223 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
