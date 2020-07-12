You are here

Lebanon records new coronavirus infection high with more than 100 cases

People wearing face masks walk outside Rafik Hariri hospital, where Lebanon's first coronavirus case is being quarantined, in Beirut, Lebanon February 21, 2020. (Reuters)
  • Lebanon has recorded more than 2,000 infections and 36 deaths from the coronavirus
BEIRUT: A Lebanese waste management company is quarantining some 133 Syrian workers who tested positive for the coronavirus, the company manager said on Sunday, as Lebanon recorded a new daily high for infections.
Lebanon has recorded more than 2,000 infections and 36 deaths from the coronavirus since February.
“We are moving them to a place to quarantine them. We are separating those who are infected from those who aren’t ... we are waiting for more results,” RAMCO manager Walid BouSaad told Reuters.
Health minister Hamad Hassan said more than 100 cases had been recorded, with most of them at what he described as “a big cleaning company,” an apparent reference to RAMCO, which collects garbage across Lebanon.
“To reassure people, the source is known,” Hassan told broadcaster LBC. He added that up to 75% of the cases were symptom-free.
Hassan said 800 workers from the company in question needed to be tested, along with another 1,000 workers from two other companies with whom they were connected.
“The number will remain high this week,” he said.

Topics: Coronavirus Lebanon

Sudan to allow drinking alcohol for non-Muslims, ban FGM

  • Alcoholic drinks have been banned since Islamic law was introduced in 1983
KHARTOUM: Sudan will permit non-Muslims to consume alcohol and strengthen women’s rights, including banning female genital mutilation (FGM), its justice minister said late on Saturday, in a reversal of almost four decades of hard-line Islamist policies.
About 3% of Sudan’s population is non-Muslim, according to the United Nations.
Alcoholic drinks have been banned since former President Jaafar Nimeiri introduced Islamic law in 1983, throwing bottles of whisky into the Nile in the capital Khartoum.
The transition government which took over after autocrat Omar Al-Bashir was toppled last year has vowed to lead Sudan to democracy, end discrimination and make peace with rebels.
Non-Muslims will no longer be criminalized for drinking alcohol in private, Justice Minister Nasredeen Abdulbari told state television. For Muslims, the ban will remain. Offenders are typically flogged under Islamic law.
Sudan will also decriminalize apostasy and ban FGM, a practice which typically involves the partial or total removal of the external genitalia of girls and women, he said.
Women will also no longer need a permit from male members of their families to travel with their children.
Nimeiri’s introduction of Islamic law was major catalyst for a 22-year-long war between Sudan’s Muslim north and the mainly Christian south that led in 2011 to South Sudan’s secession.
Bashir extended Islamic law after he took power in 1989.
Sudanese Christians live mainly in Khartoum and in the Nuba mountains near the South Sudan border. Some Sudanese also follow traditional African beliefs.
The transition government led by Abdalla Hamdok runs the country in an uneasy coalition with the military which helped remove Bashir after months of mass protests.

Topics: Sudan alcohol FGM

