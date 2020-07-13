You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Taming the Unknown

What We Are Reading Today: Taming the Unknown

Short Url

https://arab.news/wes6e

Updated 13 July 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Taming the Unknown

Updated 13 July 2020
Arab News

Edited by Victor J.Katz and Karen Hunger Parshall

What is algebra? For some, it is an abstract language of x’s and y’s. For mathematics majors and professional mathematicians, it is a world of axiomatically defined constructs like groups, rings, and fields.

Taming the Unknown considers how these two seemingly different types of algebra evolved and how they relate. Victor Katz and Karen Parshall explore the history of algebra, from its roots in the ancient civilizations of Egypt, Mesopotamia, Greece, China, and India, through its development in the medieval Islamic world and medieval and early modern Europe, to its modern form in the early 20th century.

Defining algebra originally as a collection of techniques for determining unknowns, the authors trace the development of these techniques from geometric beginnings in ancient Egypt and Mesopotamia and classical Greece.

They show how similar problems were tackled in Alexandrian Greece, in China, and in India, then look at how medieval Islamic scholars shifted to an algorithmic stage, which was further developed by medieval and early modern European mathematicians.

With the introduction of a flexible and operative symbolism in the 16th and 17th centuries, algebra entered into a dynamic period characterized by the analytic geometry that could evaluate curves represented by equations in two variables, thereby solving problems in the physics of motion.

This new symbolism freed mathematicians to study equations of degrees higher than two and three, ultimately leading to the present abstract era.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: The Rules of Contagion by Adam Kucharski
books
What We Are Reading Today: Big Friendship

What We Are Reading Today: The Rules of Contagion by Adam Kucharski

Updated 12 July 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Rules of Contagion by Adam Kucharski

Updated 12 July 2020
Arab News

The Rules of Contagion is a prophetically timed book from an associate professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

It was published immediately prior to the COVID-19 pandemic in the UK.

“From ‘superspreaders’ who might spark a pandemic or bring down a financial system to the social dynamics that make loneliness catch on, The Rules of Contagion offers compelling insights into human behavior and explains how we can get better at predicting what happens next,” said a review in goodreads.com.

“Along the way, author Adam Kucharski explores how innovations spread through friendship networks, what links computer viruses with folk stories — and why the most useful predictions aren’t necessarily the ones that come true,” the review added.

It said that Kucharski “is very effective in setting out how to look at viruses, plagues, and pandemics. In the process, he provides wonderful explanations of all the details that have likely be mystifying many of the people trying to make sense out of the new on COVID-19 — except for the politics, of course.”

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: Big Friendship
books
What We Are Reading Today: Governing the Urban in China and India by Xuefei Ren

Latest updates

Two US bases on Okinawa locked down over coronavirus spike
Kelly Preston, actress and wife of John Travolta, dies at 57
Gulf states prepare for passenger flights resumption amid coronavirus pandemic
Philippines records region’s biggest daily rise in coronavirus deaths
India adds over 28,000 new coronavirus cases

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.