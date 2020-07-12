What We Are Reading Today: The Rules of Contagion by Adam Kucharski

The Rules of Contagion is a prophetically timed book from an associate professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

It was published immediately prior to the COVID-19 pandemic in the UK.

“From ‘superspreaders’ who might spark a pandemic or bring down a financial system to the social dynamics that make loneliness catch on, The Rules of Contagion offers compelling insights into human behavior and explains how we can get better at predicting what happens next,” said a review in goodreads.com.

“Along the way, author Adam Kucharski explores how innovations spread through friendship networks, what links computer viruses with folk stories — and why the most useful predictions aren’t necessarily the ones that come true,” the review added.

It said that Kucharski “is very effective in setting out how to look at viruses, plagues, and pandemics. In the process, he provides wonderful explanations of all the details that have likely be mystifying many of the people trying to make sense out of the new on COVID-19 — except for the politics, of course.”