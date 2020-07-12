You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: The Rules of Contagion by Adam Kucharski

What We Are Reading Today: The Rules of Contagion by Adam Kucharski

Short Url

https://arab.news/mbuqw

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Rules of Contagion by Adam Kucharski

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

The Rules of Contagion is a prophetically timed book from an associate professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

It was published immediately prior to the COVID-19 pandemic in the UK.

“From ‘superspreaders’ who might spark a pandemic or bring down a financial system to the social dynamics that make loneliness catch on, The Rules of Contagion offers compelling insights into human behavior and explains how we can get better at predicting what happens next,” said a review in goodreads.com.

“Along the way, author Adam Kucharski explores how innovations spread through friendship networks, what links computer viruses with folk stories — and why the most useful predictions aren’t necessarily the ones that come true,” the review added.

It said that Kucharski “is very effective in setting out how to look at viruses, plagues, and pandemics. In the process, he provides wonderful explanations of all the details that have likely be mystifying many of the people trying to make sense out of the new on COVID-19 — except for the politics, of course.”

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: Big Friendship
books
What We Are Reading Today: Governing the Urban in China and India by Xuefei Ren

What We Are Reading Today: Big Friendship

Updated 11 July 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Big Friendship

Updated 11 July 2020
Arab News

Authors: Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman

A close friendship is one of the most influential and important relationships a human life can contain. But for all the rosy sentiments surrounding friendship, most people don’t talk much about what it really takes to stay close for the long haul.
Two friends, Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman, tell the story of their equally messy and life-affirming Big Friendship in this honest and hilarious book that chronicles their first decade in one another’s lives.
As the hosts of the hit podcast Call Your Girlfriend, they have become known for frank and intimate conversations. In this book, they bring that energy to their own friendship— its joys and its pitfalls.
“An inspiring and entertaining testament to the power of society’s most under-appreciated relationship, Big Friendship will invite you to think about how your own bonds are formed, challenged, and preserved,” said a review in goodreads.com.
“It is a call to value your friendships in all of their complexity. Actively choose them. And, sometimes, fight for them,” it added. 

Topics: Books

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: The Rules of Contagion by Adam Kucharski
UN fails to find consensus after Russia, China veto on Syrian aid
Motorhomes come of age as Europe relaxes lockdowns
Saudi TikTok users weigh in on potential app ban
Billionaire Musk’s net worth zooms past Warren Buffett’s

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.