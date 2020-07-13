You are here

  • Home
  • BT warns UK that banning Huawei too fast could cause outages

BT warns UK that banning Huawei too fast could cause outages

Above, Huawei’s main UK offices in Reading, west of London. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vtusb

Updated 13 July 2020
Reuters

BT warns UK that banning Huawei too fast could cause outages

  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to decide this week whether to impose tougher restrictions on Huawei
  • British PM in January granted Huawei a limited role in the 5G network
Updated 13 July 2020
Reuters

LONDON: BT CEO Philip Jansen urged the British government on Monday not to move too fast to ban China’s Huawei from the 5G network, cautioning that there could be outages and even security issues if it did.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to decide this week whether to impose tougher restrictions on Huawei, after intense pressure from the United States to ban the Chinese telecoms behemoth from Western 5G networks.
Johnson in January defied President Donald Trump and granted Huawei a limited role in the 5G network, but the perception that China did not tell the whole truth over the coronavirus crisis and a row over Hong Kong has changed the mood in London.
“If you are to try not to have Huawei at all, ideally we would want seven years and we could probably do it in five,” Jansen told BBC radio.
Asked what the risks would be if telecoms operators were told to do it in less than five years, Jansen said: “We need to make sure that any change of direction does not lead to more risk in the short term.”
“If we get to a situation where things need to go very, very fast, then you are into a situation where potentially service for 24 million BT Group mobile customers is put into question — outages,” he said.
In what some have compared to the Cold War antagonism with the Soviet Union, the United States is worried that 5G dominance is a milestone toward Chinese technological supremacy that could define the geopolitics of the 21st century.
The United States says Huawei is an agent of the Chinese Communist State and cannot be trusted.
Huawei, the world’s biggest producer of telecoms equipment, has said the United States wants to frustrate its growth because no US company could offer the same range of technology at a competitive price.

Topics: telecoms BT Huawei

Related

Business & Economy
UK minister says Huawei must meet conditions for involvement in 5G network
World
UK set to scale back Huawei role in 5G network: report

Saudi Arabia, Iraq confirm full commitment to OPEC+ agreement- statement

Updated 38 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, Iraq confirm full commitment to OPEC+ agreement- statement

  • Both countries ministers said efforts by OPEC+ to meet their output cuts will enhance market stability
Updated 38 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Iraq on Monday confirmed their full commitment to the OPEC+ agreement.
Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, and Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail held discussions on developments in the oil markets, the improved global demand for oil, and progress in implementing the current OPEC+ agreement to reduce production.
OPEC and its allies led by Russia, a group known as OPEC+, agreed to cut oil output from May by a record 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) after the coronavirus crisis destroyed a third of global demand.
The record cuts are now due to run to the end of July, before tapering to 7.7 million bpd until December.
But some OPEC members have not fully delivered on their agreed production cuts since May.
During a phone call, the Saudi minister commended Iraq’s performance within the framework of the agreement, as the country’s level of commitment in June reached nearly 90 percent.
Prince Abdulaziz thanked the Iraqi minister for his efforts in reaching the target, and expressed his confidence that Iraq will continue to improve its level of compliance with the oil cuts.
Ismail said Iraq would continue to improve compliance with the cuts to reach 100 percent by the start of August, pledging to compensate from July to September for the overproduction in May and June.
Both ministers also said that efforts by OPEC+, and the participating countries in the agreement, to meet their output cuts would enhance market stability and speed up their balanced recovery.

  • With Reuters
Topics: OPEC+ Oil Iraq Saudi Arabia Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail

Related

Business & Economy
WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Oil price trends suggest OPEC+ output cuts having desired effect
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, Nigeria review OPEC+ agreement

Latest updates

Explosion as fire breaks out at Iranian industrial complex
Saudi Arabia, Iraq confirm full commitment to OPEC+ agreement- statement
High stakes in Johnny Depp libel hearing
Egypt footballer gets harassed for sharing photo with his 3-year-old girl
Former Unaoil managers convicted in Britain of Iraq bribery

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.