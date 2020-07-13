You are here

IMF slashes Middle East and Central Asia growth forecasts

The region will see real gross domestic product fall by 4.7 percent this year, the IMF said. (AFP)
Updated 13 July 2020
Reuters

  • The region will see real gross domestic product fall by 4.7 percent this year
  • Overall growth revision was led by subdued activity among oil exporters
Reuters

DUBAI: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised downwards its growth projections for the Middle East and Central Asia as economies were hurt worse than expected by the double blow of lower oil prices and the coronavirus crisis.
The region, which includes around 30 countries spanning from Mauritania to Kazakhstan, will see real, or inflation-adjusted, gross domestic product (GDP) fall by 4.7 percent this year, 2 percentage points lower than IMF forecasts in April, the fund said in a report on Monday.
The pandemic has hit sectors such as tourism and trade, while low oil prices and crude production cuts have strained the finances of regional oil exporters and impacted remittances.
“These factors have led to a stronger-than-anticipated impact on activity in the first half of 2020, and the recovery is expected to be more gradual than previously forecast, in line with a weaker global recovery,” the IMF said.
After portfolio outflows estimated at between $6 billion and $8 billion in March alone, uncertainty around the length of the pandemic could expose the region to further market volatility and curb governments’ ability to refinance some $21 billion in debt due in the second half of this year, said the fund.
Worsening inequality and rising unemployment could trigger social unrest and political instability, while a potential decline in expatriate workers — often the large majority of the workforce in oil-exporting countries — could dampen recovery.
The overall growth revision was led by subdued activity among oil exporters in the Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan, and Afghanistan region, with oil export receipts expected to decline by over $270 billion this year compared with 2019.
Growth in the Caucasus and Central Asia was revised to a smaller extent, partly because of lower oil production cuts.
Energy producers in the Gulf will see real GDP fall by 7.1 percent this year, down from April forecasts of a drop of nearly 3 percent, the fund estimates, but slightly less than the 7.6 percent contraction the IMF had predicted at the end of June.
“Some of the high-frequency indicators that came showed a better second quarter for certain countries and therefore we have adjusted upward our projections. This is because of some improvement in the non-oil sector,” Jihad Azour, director of the IMF’s Middle East and Central Asia Department, said.

UAE agricultural firm uses technology to help with food security

Kateryna Kadabashy

Kateryna Kadabashy

DUBAI: Smart Acres aims to support the UAE’s food security program by using high-tech vertical farming to produce approximately 8,000 kilograms of lettuce per cycle.

“In the expansion phase, we will have 78 modules, which comes to a total of 88,320 pots. Each lettuce, for example, will weigh 100 grams. So, that is approximately 8,000 kilograms of crops per cycle,” the company’s CEO Abdulla Al-Kaabi told Arab News.

The vertical farm — currently in the proof-of-concept stage — is expected to launch in the third quarter of 2020, producing 12 cycles of crops annually and expanding from Abu Dhabi to the rest of the country. In this type of farming, plants are stocked vertically, providing more produce per area and resembling something similar to the green walls sometimes seen in malls.

Smart Acres collaborated with South Korean vertical farming technology n.thing in their farming processes. (Supplied)

The company collaborated with South Korean vertical farming technology n.thing to employ the Internet of Things in their farming so as to efficiently use water and monitor humidity, temperature and nutrients.

“Vertical farms, in general, save over 90 percent of water compared to traditional farming methods. There is a constant water flow across all the little pots, and the water is filled with all the nutrients necessary for the plant to grow,” Lead Project Manager Aphisith Joe Phongsavanh said.

The high-tech design of the farm allows Smart Acres to produce clean crops without any pesticides and with minimal intervention.

“Since we are growing our crops in a 100 percent closed environment, we don’t have to use pesticides at all. That’s exactly what we mean by clean food: non-adulterated food products that go through minimal processing,” Phongsavanh said.

However, this closed environment in which the plants grow requires staff and visitors to wear protective gear before entering the premises in order to preserve the sterility of the area.

“It is almost like going into a very high-tech factory. You have to wear lab coats and go through an air shower, where one is door closed and the other door only opens after 10 seconds of disinfection,” Director of Smart Acres Sean Lea said.

Currently, the company does not have any investors, but Al-Kaabi said that the expansion phase “of course will require an investment,” expected to cost around AED16.7 million ($4.5 million).

It will not just include a larger number of crops, but also a research and development center with a vision to start cultivating baby spinach, mature spinach, baby arugula, strawberries and potato seeds.

Earlier in July, Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan visited some local farms and met with agricultural entrepreneurs.

“I was pleased to meet some of the UAE’s aspiring agricultural entrepreneurs who are pioneering sustainable and resilient farming practices using modern technology,” Al-Nahyan tweeted.

 

 

The UAE is pushing for local production of crops and livestock. According to Khaleej Times, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority provided over $174 million to “138,000 families, 30,632 breeders and farmers, and 259 small-scale producers and commercial animal farms in Abu Dhabi” to support the industry in June.

