You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia, Iraq confirm full commitment to OPEC+ agreement- statement

Saudi Arabia, Iraq confirm full commitment to OPEC+ agreement- statement

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, chairing the virtual extraordinary meeting of the virtual extraordinary meeting of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC countries, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. (File/SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/95urw

Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, Iraq confirm full commitment to OPEC+ agreement- statement

  • Both countries ministers said efforts by OPEC+ to meet their output cuts will enhance market stability
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Iraq on Monday confirmed their full commitment to the OPEC+ agreement.
Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, and Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail held discussions on developments in the oil markets, the improved global demand for oil, and progress in implementing the current OPEC+ agreement to reduce production.
OPEC and its allies led by Russia, a group known as OPEC+, agreed to cut oil output from May by a record 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) after the coronavirus crisis destroyed a third of global demand.
The record cuts are now due to run to the end of July, before tapering to 7.7 million bpd until December.
But some OPEC members have not fully delivered on their agreed production cuts since May.
During a phone call, the Saudi minister commended Iraq’s performance within the framework of the agreement, as the country’s level of commitment in June reached nearly 90 percent.
Prince Abdulaziz thanked the Iraqi minister for his efforts in reaching the target, and expressed his confidence that Iraq will continue to improve its level of compliance with the oil cuts.
Ismail said Iraq would continue to improve compliance with the cuts to reach 100 percent by the start of August, pledging to compensate from July to September for the overproduction in May and June.
Both ministers also said that efforts by OPEC+, and the participating countries in the agreement, to meet their output cuts would enhance market stability and speed up their balanced recovery.

  • With Reuters
Topics: OPEC+ Oil Iraq Saudi Arabia Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail

Related

Business & Economy
WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Oil price trends suggest OPEC+ output cuts having desired effect
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, Nigeria review OPEC+ agreement

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea mega project awards contracts for international airport

Updated 6 min 38 sec ago

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea mega project awards contracts for international airport

  • Saudi Arabia plans to develop resorts on 22 islands off the Red Sea coast, offering a nature reserve, coral reef diving and heritage sites
  • Red Sea Development Co, backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), plans to build the first phase by 2022
Updated 6 min 38 sec ago

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Development Company said on Monday it had awarded infrastructure contracts for an international airport that is due to open in 2022.
The company, which is developing a huge Red Sea tourism project, said the contracts were awarded to Nesma & Partners Contracting Co. Ltd. and Almabani General Contractors.
Saudi Arabia plans to develop resorts on 22 islands off the Red Sea coast, offering a nature reserve, coral reef diving and heritage sites.
Red Sea Development Co, backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), plans to build the first phase by 2022. It aims to attract 300,000 tourists a year in the first phase and 800,000 to 1 million once the development is complete.
Red Sea is one of three major projects backed by PIF, along with the $500 billion NEOM economic zone and the Qiddiya entertainment project.
Saudi Arabia’s NEOM, which is building a $500 billion mega economic zone, said last week it had signed an agreement with Air Products and Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power for a $5 billion green hydrogen-based ammonia production facility.

Topics: Red Sea Development Company Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi ministry, Red Sea Development company sign deal for CSR initiatives
Saudi Arabia
Red Sea Project identifies optimum location for luxury resort’s ‘overwater assets’

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia, Iraq confirm full commitment to OPEC+ agreement- statement
High stakes in Johnny Depp libel hearing
Egypt footballer gets harassed for sharing photo with his 3-year-old girl
Former Unaoil managers convicted in Britain of Iraq bribery
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea mega project awards contracts for international airport

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.