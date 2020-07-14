You are here

  • Home
  • Against all odds: Arab News en Français launches virtually despite coronavirus challenges

Against all odds: Arab News en Français launches virtually despite coronavirus challenges

Arab News launches on Tuesday, July 14, a new digital French edition: Arab News en Français with Randa Takieddine as its Chief Correspondent to the French capital, Paris. (AN Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8dhhy

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Against all odds: Arab News en Français launches virtually despite coronavirus challenges

  • Djibouti president, Saudi media minister congratulate Arab News on launch
  • French envoy to Riyadh: Website will be ‘lasting symbol of relationship between France, Saudi Arabia’
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In an online ceremony at 6 p.m. Paris time on Tuesday, Arab News, the Middle East’s leading English-language newspaper, launched Arab News en Français, its third overseas digital edition.

Arab News en Français was formally launched on France’s Bastille Day in an invitation-only Zoom video conference by François Gouyette, the French ambassador to Saudi Arabia, who welcomed the latest addition to the Arab News family as “a bridge between our respective cultures.”

The new French-language news site, Gouyette added, is an opportunity “for both our countries to better understand and appreciate one another at a time when there are increasing calls for isolationism around the world.”


Arab News en Français “will provide the French-speaking media landscape beyond Saudi Arabia with another look at the richness, diversity and complexity of the Arab world, from the Maghreb to the Gulf, passing through the Levant,” he said.

The project, he added, “will be a lasting symbol of the relationship between France and Saudi Arabia. I wish her great success on this wonderful adventure.”

Saudi Arabia’s interim Media Minister Majed Al-Qassabi also spoke at the event, wishing France a happy National Day and the Arab News team success in the launch of the French-language edition.

The guest of honor was Ismail Omar Guelleh, president of the French-speaking Republic of Djibouti, who in his keynote speech praised “the friendly ties between the two brotherly peoples of the Republic of Djibouti and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia … built throughout history.”

The two countries, he said, “draw their energy and force across a community of cultural and linguistic values and heritage,” and there is “no doubt that the launch of a French edition of Arab News naturally reaffirms the Kingdom’s mission for promoting linguistic and intellectual universality.”

Saudi Arabia, he added, is “an economic power and a cultural and civilizational focal point … at the forefront in the global fight for integration.”

There is no doubt that the Arab News en Français initiative “falls within the scope of the measures conducive to bringing together the different cultural and linguistic communities of our increasingly integrated world,” Guelleh said.

Faisal J. Abbas, editor in chief of Arab News, said being based in Saudi Arabia gives it an equal distance from all Francophone countries editorially, and the new edition seeks to be a voice for all French-speaking Arabs.

In addition, being based in Riyadh means the organization has “access to the decision makers in one of the most important countries in the region.”

Not only is Saudi Arabia “a religious and economic powerhouse,” Abbas said, “but it is also home to the most impressive and most serious reforms this region has seen for decades.

“This story deserves to be told and to be communicated in different languages, because what happens in Saudi Arabia affects the whole world.”

Abbas thanked the team behind the launch, which defied all challenges imposed by the coronavirus pandemic and managed to finish the project in a record time of only six weeks from getting the green light.

Attendees also witnessed the signing of a special memorandum of understanding on content production between Arab News en Français, represented by its chief correspondent in Paris Randa Takieddine, and the Royal Commission for AlUla, represented by Hanouf Houthan. 

The launch concluded with a special performance by Sawsan Al-Bahiti, Saudi Arabia’s first professional opera singer, who sang “La Vie En Rose,” the song popularized by legendary French chanteuse Edith Piaf.

In Dubai, home to Arab News’ regional office for international editions, nightfall saw the colors of the French tricolor, the logo of Arab News en Français and the message “Bonne Féte Nationale” projected onto the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building.

Topics: media Saudi Arabia France French National Day French National Day Special

Related

Media
Arab News to launch French edition, appoints Paris Chief Correspondent
Saudi Arabia
Djibouti president to give keynote address at virtual launch of Arab News en Français

President of Djibouti delivers opening speech at launch of Arab News en Français

Updated 14 July 2020
NOOR NUGALI

President of Djibouti delivers opening speech at launch of Arab News en Français

  • Since Djibouti gained its independence in 1977, it has built a strong bilateral relationship with Saudi Arabia
Updated 14 July 2020
NOOR NUGALI

RIYADH: The launch of Arab News en Français reflects Saudi Arabia’s “leading role in the exchanges and interactions of an increasingly interdependent world,” according to Ismail Omar Guelleh, the president of the Republic of Djibouti.

“There is no doubt that the launch of a French edition of Arab News naturally reaffirms the Kingdom’s mission for promoting linguistic and intellectual universality,” he said as he delivered the opening speech at the virtual launch event. “With this French edition, the Saudi press, which for long has formed Arab and English opinions, will rapidly gather … many French-speaking followers.

“This media support will serve, along with a new linguistic component, as a relay and a communication channel to illustrate the brotherly Kingdom’s high aptitude in terms of its capacity to embody a driving and a leading role in the exchanges and interactions of an increasingly interdependent world.”


The introduction of the digital French-language edition of Arab News — which goes live on July 14, French National Day — follows the successful launch of two other online international editions of the Middle East’s leading English-language daily: Arab News Pakistan (www.arabnews.pk) in Feb. 2018 and Arab News Japan (www.arabnews.jp) in Oct. 2019.

Guelleh kicked off the official launch by saying he was “pleased to have the honor of delivering the opening speech at the launch ceremony of the French edition of the Saudi newspaper, Arab News.”

He added: “This is a token of appreciation that comes in line with the privileged nature of the friendly ties between the two brotherly peoples of the Republic of Djibouti and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Since Djibouti gained its independence in 1977, it has built a strong bilateral relationship with Saudi Arabia, the president said, adding that the countries have a number of mutual interests and enjoy good relations on many levels.

“The relations between our two nations have gone beyond the classical course of exchange between governments and have now, indeed, reached all the levels of exchange, including the private sector, to which Arab News belongs,” he said.

“There is no doubt that the launch of a French edition of Arab News naturally reaffirms the Kingdom’s mission for promoting linguistic and intellectual universality.”

Ismail Omar Guelleh, President of the Republic of Djibouti

“Djibouti and Saudi Arabia share a strong relationship, built throughout history. The solidarity and cordiality they continuously and invariably display for one another show that this does not stem from nothing; they draw their energy and force across a community of cultural and linguistic values and heritage.”

Guelleh also highlighted the role and standing of Saudi Arabia in the international community, and the ways in which the French edition of Arab news might reflect and reinforce this.

“As an economic power and a cultural and civilizational focal point, the Kingdom is permanently at the forefront in the global fight for integration, dedicated to the regulation of transcontinental challenges,” he said.

“French opinions, just like the Arab-speaking and English-speaking readership, will undoubtedly take fully into account the community of interests and destinies shared with the Kingdom and the rest of the Arab world.”

The president concluded by noting that the new edition of Arab News will not only promote Saudi interests.

“This initiative falls within the scope of the measures conducive to bringing together the different cultural and linguistic communities of our increasingly integrated world,” he said.

Topics: French National Day Special Djibouti

Related

Update
Media
Against all odds: Arab News en Français launches virtually despite coronavirus challenges
Saudi Arabia
Djibouti president to give keynote address at virtual launch of Arab News en Français

Latest updates

Europeans should ditch JCPOA in light of German intelligence report: Experts
COVID-19 puts Mumbai’s ‘dabbawalas’ back in the box after 130-year reign
UAE to fight Qatar airspace case at world civil aviation body
Coalition: Houthi ballistic missile hits residential area in Yemen
Yemenis urge government, separatists to implement Riyadh Agreement

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.