China's economy bounces back from pandemic contraction

China’s economy has rebounded strongly from a historic contraction. (AFP)
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

China's economy bounces back from pandemic contraction

  • But retail sales fell short of forecasts, suggesting that consumer reticence to go out and spend may delay a full recovery
BEIJING: China’s economy returned to growth in the second quarter following a coronavirus contraction, with President Xi Jinping promising continued expansion ahead and urging foreign companies to be a part of it.

The forecast-beating figures released on Thursday follow a string of data showing the world’s number two economy slowly emerging from the pandemic, and should provide hope to other governments looking to recover from a crisis that has likely caused a global recession.

Gross domestic product expanded 3.2 percent in April-June, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said, smashing expectations and a massive improvement on the 6.8 percent contraction in the first quarter.

In a letter to members of the Global CEO Council, Xi said “the fundamentals of China’s long-term economic growth have not changed and will not change,” according to state media.

He reiterated pledges to continue opening up an economy that many foreign businesses say offers unfair advantages to Chinese companies, and added that it was “the right choice to stay rooted in China.”

However, in a sign that full recovery could take time, retail sales — a key indication of consumer sentiment — fell short of forecasts, shrinking 1.8 percent on-year in June, suggesting continued reticence about going out to spend even as the virus appears largely under control in China.

The data also failed to lift Asian markets, led by Shanghai, which tanked 4.5 percent having rallied around 15 percent this month.

“No matter how much stimulus and fiscal sugar you try to entice consumers with, they will not leave their apartment and go on a spending spree until they feel confident the landscape is virus-free,” said AxiCorp strategist Stephen Innes.

The retail sector occupies an increasingly crucial role in China’s economy as leaders look to consumers, rather than trade and investment, to drive growth.

A domestic consumption pick-up is especially needed as external demand weakens, but Innes noted it is easier to normalize supply than demand.

Louis Kuijs, of Oxford Economics, said household consumption remains the “weakest link” among indicators, although China’s economic upturn is expected to continue in the second half of 2020.

Economists warn, however, that official Chinese figures should be taken with a grain of salt, with longstanding suspicions they are massaged upward for political reasons by a ruling Communist Party that bases its legitimacy on delivering continued prosperity.

“Is it too good to be true?” ING chief economist for Greater China Iris Pang asked, saying that more data was needed. She pointed to risks down the road including trade and tech tensions with other economies, particularly the US.

Economists also warn of uncertainty owing to an uneven recovery — growth in infrastructure investment has rebounded, but private fixed-asset investment and retail sales remained weak.

As if mindful of the concerns, Xi pledged that “China will foster new opportunities and create new prospects for Chinese and foreign enterprises,” and will implement growth-oriented policies, his letter said, according to Xinhua.

The coronavirus, which first emerged in the city of Wuhan late last year, has since shut businesses and destroyed millions of jobs globally, likely tipping the world economy into recession.

Growth beat the 1.3 percent gain tipped in an AFP poll of analysts but remains among China’s lowest quarterly expansion rates on record. The economy contracted 1.6 percent on-year in the first six months, the NBS said, and urban unemployment dipped to 5.7 percent in June from 5.9 percent a month earlier.

Unemployment is a closely watched marker, with nearly nine million graduates expected to enter an uncertain labor market this year and analysts saying actual joblessness is likely higher.

NBS spokeswoman Liu Aihua said China’s economy was staging a “gradual recovery.” But it is “still under pressure” as the pandemic ravages many of China’s key trading partners.

China is expected to be the only major economy to see growth in 2020, being the first hit by the virus and to bounce back.

Topics: China Coronavirus

Indonesian coal plant taints South Korea’s green pledge

Updated 11 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

Indonesian coal plant taints South Korea's green pledge

Updated 11 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

SURALAYA, Indonesia:  Indonesian fisherman Ramidinsays he used to catch stingray by paddling just off the shore of his village, but as a giant coal power complex nearby has expanded over the past three decades, he has had to venture further out to sea.

Now, state-run Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) has confirmed it will partner Indonesia to add two more 1,000 megawatt units to the complex in Suralaya, which residents fear will further increase water and air pollution.

KEPCO’s announcement late last month came despite South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s “Green New Deal” that was launched ahead of his party’s April parliamentary election victory and included loose pledges to end support for coal, at home and overseas.

The Java 9 and 10 units will be built and maintained by Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Company, which received a nearly $3 billion bailout from South Korean state banks and institu-tions this year.

Greenpeace says the $3.5 billion expansion project could result in up to 1,500 premature deaths over the typical 30-year lifespan of a coal-fired power plant, as well as affect the air in the capital Jakarta, a city of 10 million people that lies 120 km (75 miles) to the east.

Many residents in Suralaya, on the western tip of Java, Indone-sia’s most populous island, worry that the expanded coal complex will lock in decades of pollution that has plagued the once pristine village since the power complex began operating in 1984.

“It used to be able to catch fish closer to the shore but since those power plants were built, the waste may affect the fish, and they went away,” said Ramidin. “We didn’t use the motor (boat) back then. We only used the paddle to get fish.”

The Indonesian government and KEPCO say the new coal units will use the latest technology to minimize pollution. Local residents are skeptical.HIGHLIGHTS

 
  • Korean utility to partner in $3.5 billion Indonesia project.
  • Locals worry project will result in decades of pollution.
  • Coal venture mars President Moon’s “Green New Deal.”

Analysts question the need for more coal power generation in Indonesia given the falling cost of renewable energy, a bleak economic outlook and environmental risks. They have also questioned South Korea’s commitment to fighting climate change.

“It seems that the Korean government’s Green New Deal is just an empty promise,” said Julien Vincent, executive director of Market Forces, a climate lobby group.

KEPCO said it takes climate change seriously, and that the Indonesian project meets the environmental standards set in South Korea.

Germany’s Siemens will also supply equipment to the project, despite making vague commitments to exit coal. A spokesman said phasing out of coal investments did not include projects where it has existing obligations.

Topics: KEPCO Suralaya Indonesia Air pollution

