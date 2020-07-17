You are here

Cathay Pacific flags first-half loss of $1.3 billion as travel demand battered

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways burned through cash of $322 million to $386 million each month since February. (AFP file photo)
Updated 17 July 2020
Reuters

Reuters

  • Coronavirus pandemic has crushed travel demand
Updated 17 July 2020
Reuters

SYDNEY: Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways expects a first-half net loss of $1.3 billion, including impairment charges on 16 planes, the airline said on Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic crushed travel demand.
Earlier, the airline had flagged a “substantial” first-half loss and that it had burned through cash of $322 million to $386 million each month since February.
The first-half loss estimate compares to a profit of $173 billion profit in the first half of 2019, before widespread anti-government protests and the virus withered demand.

Topics: aviation Cathay Pacific Hong Kong

Iraq to resume oil exports to Jordan

Updated 17 July 2020
Arab News

Iraq to resume oil exports to Jordan

  • Iraq has exported 2.44 million barrels of oil to Jordan between September 2019 and April 2020
  • The oil exported from Iraq’s Baiji covers 7% of Jordan’s daily needs.
Updated 17 July 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Iraq has finalized all logistical procedures to resume exporting oil to Jordan, the energy minister Hala Zawati said in a report from daily Jordan Times.

The two countries last week agreed on the resumption of exporting Iraqi oil to Jordan’s Petroleum Refinery in Zarqa.

Iraq has exported 2.44 million barrels of oil to Jordan, at a daily rate of 10,000 barrels, from September 2019 until the end of April 2020.

Iraqi tankers were unloading the oil into Jordanian tankers on the border between the two during the coronavirus lockdown, the report added.

Iraq and Jordan signed a memorandum of understanding covering oil exports in February 2019, where the Hashemite receives a $16 discount on each barrel to cover transportation costs, according to a statement from the Jordanian energy ministry.

The oil exported from Iraq’s Baiji covers seven percent of Jordan’s daily needs.

Topics: Jordan Iraq Oil

