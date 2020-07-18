You are here

Flash floods kill 36 in Indonesia

This aerial handout picture taken and released on July 17, 2020 by Indonesian mitigation management agency (BNPB) shows houses buried in mud in North Luwu, South Sulawesi, after several rivers burst their banks following torrential rains in the region. (AFP)
Updated 18 July 2020
AFP

Flash floods kill 36 in Indonesia

  • Several thousand houses as well as government offices and public facilities were engulfed by mud from the floods
Updated 18 July 2020
AFP

MAKASSAR, INDONESIA: Rescuers pulled bodies from under mud and debris Friday as they raced to find dozens still missing after flash floods killed at least 36 people on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island.
More than 14,000 people left homeless by the disaster have taken refuge at temporary shelters in hard-hit North Luwu regency, with the country’s search and rescue agency hunting for 66 people still unaccounted for.
Several rivers burst their banks after torrential rains pounded the region Monday, sparking the deadly flash floods.
On Friday, officials said at least 36 people had died in the disaster, following the retrieval of more bodies.
They also raised previous missing victim figures from a dozen to more than 60, citing new reports from concerned relatives.
“The chances of finding them alive are slim as we’ve been searching for four days now and it’s a difficult situation in the field,” Andi Mukti, coordinator of North Luwu’s search and rescue team, told AFP.
“There’s thick mud up 2 meters high.” The search would still continue through the weekend, he added.
Several thousand houses as well as government offices and public facilities were engulfed by mud from the floods.
This week, desperate residents searched through their homes for pots and pans and other belongings to take to the temporary shelters in flood-prone North Luwu.
In January, record rains triggered flooding and landslides that killed nearly 70 people in and around Indonesia’s capital Jakarta, which is on neighboring Java island.
The Southeast Asian archipelago is regularly hit by floods during the rainy season.

Topics: INDONESIA FLOOD

COVID-19 sends Malaysia’s retail tourism in a downward spiral

Areas like Bukit Bintang in the center of Kuala Lumpur suffered a massive blow due to the closures. The retail segment has taken a big hit in the country. (Reuters/File)
Updated 18 July 2020
Ushar Daniele

COVID-19 sends Malaysia's retail tourism in a downward spiral

  • Retailers’ association of the country says 2020 worst period in three decades
Updated 18 July 2020
Ushar Daniele

KUALA LUMPUR: As the Asian market paces through its rebound from lockdowns implemented following the coronavirus outbreak, the retail segment has taken one of the biggest hits because of the pandemic.

Malaysia imposed a mandatory nationwide lockdown on March 18 under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 and the Police Act 1967.
Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin declared a general prohibition of movement and gathering, or the Movement Control Order (MCO), which included the closure of business premises except for supermarkets, public markets, grocery stores and convenience stores with essential goods.
The government also imposed strict restrictions on the entry of all tourists and foreign visitors into the country.  
Areas like Bukit Bintang in the center of Kuala Lumpur, where businesses rely on tourist expenditure, suffered a massive blow due to the closures.
Last June Arab News reported that data from 2018 indicated that nearly 33,000 Arab tourists visited Malaysia, compared with 27,000 a year before. A majority of Arab tourists came from Saudi Arabia.
Saudi tourists spend $257 a day when holidaying in Malaysia and stay for an average of 10 nights.
Earlier this year Malaysia launched its “Visit Malaysia” campaign with hopes of catering to over 30 million tourists, both local and foreign, and boosting national revenue. But the efforts were hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tourism Malaysia even established the Secretariat Shopping Malaysia in 2002 to oversee the development of the shopping sector in the country’s tourism economy.
Tourism Malaysia’s director general, Musa Yusof, said that Malaysia welcomed over 50,000 tourist arrivals from the Middle East in the first quarter of 2020.
“Based on our statistics, tourists from these countries have a high preference for Malaysia’s shopping destinations such as Bukit Bintang and Kuala Lumpur City Center, Sunway and Subang, as well as Petaling Street,” he told Arab News.
He added that the agency hoped to maintain these initiatives and offer better deals for international tourists too, once it was safe to open borders again.
According to a report shared with Arab News by the Malaysian Retailers Association, 2020 has been the worst period for retailers since 1987.
“The retail market turned into a bloodbath since mid-March with the implementation of the MCO,” the report said, indicating that the retail industry suffered a negative growth rate of 11.4 percent in retail sales in the first quarter of the year, a massive plunge compared with the corresponding period in 2019, which saw a positive 3.4 percent growth.
The fashion and fashion accessories sub-sector saw a negative 30.5 percent growth rate and is expected to decline further in the second quarter.
Major retailers like the Parkson Retail Group, in a written response to Arab News, said the pandemic caught almost everyone by surprise.
“Our business was closed for 47 days during the lockdown period and we only resumed operations in stages between May 4 and May 13 during the conditional lockdown period, with controlled operating hours and stringent rules set by the authorities,” Parkson’s spokesperson said, adding that the footfall into the stores declined in excess of 70 percent due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Topics: Coronaviirus

