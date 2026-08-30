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El-Sayed apologizes for comments he made responding to an attack on a Michigan synagogue

US Democratic Senate candidate from Michigan Abdul El-Sayed speaks while US Representatives Jamie Raskin and Debbie Dingell listen, during a Student Meet and Greet at the Michigan Theatre in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on August 26, 2026. (AFP)
US Democratic Senate candidate from Michigan Abdul El-Sayed speaks while US Representatives Jamie Raskin and Debbie Dingell listen, during a Student Meet and Greet at the Michigan Theatre in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on August 26, 2026. (AFP)
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Updated 30 August 2026 02:12
AP
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El-Sayed apologizes for comments he made responding to an attack on a Michigan synagogue

El-Sayed apologizes for comments he made responding to an attack on a Michigan synagogue
  • El-Sayed’s apology was his latest attempt to unify Democrats after a bitter primary where he defeated US Rep. Haley Stevens
Updated 30 August 2026 02:12
AP
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WASHINGTON: Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic nominee for US Senate in Michigan, apologized to the state’s Jewish Democratic Caucus on Saturday for comments he made after an attack on a synagogue in March, which he tied to Israel’s actions in the Middle East.
“My comments may have been misconstrued to justify something I did not mean to justify,” El-Sayed told reporters after he addressed the caucus at a party convention in Lansing. “To anyone who feels like my comments might have been hurtful, I’m really sorry. That was not my intention.”
El-Sayed’s apology was his latest attempt to unify Democrats after a bitter primary where he defeated US Rep. Haley Stevens. He’s eager to push past a series of controversies involving allegations of antisemitism, including his association with controversial commentator Hasan Piker. He faces Republican nominee Mike Rogers in a race that will help determine control of the Senate.
In March, a man attacked Temple Israel synagogue in a Detroit suburb, ramming his car into the building and opening fire on a security guard before dying by suicide. The man, Ayman Mohammad Ghazali, had lost four relatives in an Israeli airstrike on Lebanon the week prior.
In a video response at the time, El-Sayed condemned the attack and added that “hurt people hurt people,” a reference to what happened to Ghazali’s family. Critics accused El-Sayed of justifying Ghazali’s actions.
“What I was trying to do was offer context for why it happened, but it wasn’t the time for context,” El-Sayed said on Saturday, “and you don’t ever want to trample somebody’s pain.”

 

Topics: Abdul El-Sayed Democratic candidate for US Senate in Michigan

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