Two years after failed bomb plot, Iranian opposition rallies backers online

Supporters of Paris-based National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) gather north of Iran in 2018. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • The Paris-based National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) traditionally holds a mass gathering
  • It says it has huge backing within Iran although analysts say its support is very hard to gauge
PARIS: An exiled Iranian opposition group that was the target of a failed bomb plot in France two years ago took its annual rally to the Internet on Friday as it sought to pressure the Tehran government despite the coronavirus outbreak.
The Paris-based National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), an umbrella bloc of opposition groups in exile that seek an end to Shiite Muslim clerical rule in Iran, traditionally holds a mass gathering each year on the outskirts of the French capital.
The NCRI was responsible for arguably the most influential opposition move in years when it became the first group to expose Iran’s covert nuclear program in 2002, although it has since had a chequered record.
It says it has huge backing within Iran although analysts say its support is very hard to gauge. Its detractors have questioned the nature of the support that attends its gatherings, which usually draws thousands of people, and the motivations of its speaker list that includes a raft of former politicians and lawmakers.
Eighteen sitting US senators were among those who spoke on Friday as did US President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who has repeatedly backed the group.
The COVID-19 outbreak forced the NCRI to make the rally virtual. It said the event was connected to 30,000 locations within Iran and 100 countries across the world.
“The mission of our generation is to overthrow the mullahs’ criminal regime and to restore the trampled rights of all the people of Iran,” the group’s leader Maryam Rajavi said during the six-hour event.
The online rally comes just two days after an Iranian diplomat and three others were ordered to stand trial in Belgium over their role in a failed plot to carry out a bomb attack at the NCRI gathering near Paris in 2018.
The NCRI members joined the 1979 Islamic revolution but later broke from the ruling clerics. Based in Iraq in the early 1980s, their fighters clashed with US forces during the 2003 Iraq war, but have since renounced violence.
The group was once listed as a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union but is no longer.
Tehran has long called for a crackdown on the NCRI in Paris, Riyadh, and Washington. The group is regularly criticized in state media.

Leaving British Daesh members in Syrian camps could create ‘Daesh 2.0’

Arab News

  • Many of those who left the UK to fight for Daesh have had their citizenship revoked and are not being allowed home
  • Experts and politicians argue that this could create bigger problems for the UK in the future
LONDON: Leaving former Daesh members such as Shamima Begum in Syria could be more dangerous than allowing them to return to the UK, the British government has been warned.
A recent court decision ruled that Begum, who left the UK at 15 to join Daesh in Syria, should be allowed to return to fight a legal battle over the removal of her British citizenship.
Her widely publicized effort to return to the UK has called attention to the question of what to do about hundreds of citizens-turned-extremists, being held in camps run by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), who want to return to their country of origin.
Many of those who left the UK to fight for Daesh have had their citizenship revoked and are not being allowed home. Experts and politicians argue that this could create bigger problems for the UK in the future.
Maya Foa, director of the legal charity Reprieve, told The Independent newspaper that the current situation is “untenable.”
She said: “You have unstable camps, held by a non-state actor in a pretty fractious region where we know there have been escapes. They could very well be back on battlefields. That’s not a good option from a security perspective.”
She added: “It was the former director of MI6 who said leaving them there is more dangerous to British national security than bringing them here, and it’s obvious to see why.”
Kurdish officials from the SDF have repeatedly called on nations to repatriate citizens from their Syrian camps.
They say the situation has become much more volatile since Turkey invaded northern Syria in October 2019.
British Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood has voiced concern about the security implications of Turkey’s unilateral assault.
He accused the UK government of “walking away” after joining the US-led anti-Daesh coalition.
“Tens of thousands of hard-line fighters and families are held by a militia we trained — now under siege from Turkey,” he tweeted.
Ellwood told The Independent: “We’ll see Daesh 2.0. We’ll see a repeat of Al-Qaeda regrouping and becoming a very real threat, and that threat won’t just pose itself in the Middle East, but also to Britain.” He tweeted: “Daesh is escaping, regrouping and will attack the West again.”
Begum cannot currently return to the UK due to a pending challenge against the judgment in her favor by British Home Secretary Priti Patel.

