Opposition chiefs blast ‘charade’ of Syrian vote

A Syrian woman casts her ballot at a polling station in the Nubl neighbourhood of Aleppo on July 19, 2020, during the parliamentary elections. (AFP)
A Syrian man casts her ballot at a polling station in the Nubl neighbourhood of Aleppo on July 19, 2020, during the parliamentary elections. (AFP)
A Syrian woman casts her ballot at a polling station in the Nubl neighbourhood of Aleppo on July 19, 2020, during the parliamentary elections. (AFP)
Updated 20 July 2020
  • Assad regime to win almost all 250 seats in parliamentary poll
JEDDAH: Syrians voted for a new parliament on Sunday in elections denounced by exiled opposition leaders as a farce and a charade.

Regime leader Bashar Assad’s Baath Party and its allies will win almost all 250 seats in the third poll since the civil war began in 2011. Millions of Syrian refugees and those in opposition-held territory did not vote.

The election took place against a background of a collapsing economy, crippling international economic sanctions, and the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

There have been no genuine elections in Syria since the Assad family seized power 50 years ago, said senior opposition figure Nasr Al-Hariri.

“Everything called an election has been a farce under security and military grip ... to form a sham parliament for the regime to use to pass legislation to serve the gang in power,” he said.

 “All that has changed today is that half the Syrian people have been forced to flee.” 

 More than 380,000 people have been killed and millions have been displaced from their homes since the conflict began with a violent crackdown on anti-government protests.

 The opposition Syrian National Coalition said the vote was a “theatrical election by the Assad regime.” Another opposition leader, Obeida Nahhas, said the elections were a “blatant charade” that had been going on for 50 years.

 “The length of the era of dictatorship and tyranny has produced a situation that does not reflect the opinion of the popular majority,” he said. “It has emptied elections of their true democratic meaning.”

The elections, originally scheduled for April, were postponed twice because of the pandemic. There were more than 1,600 candidates, many of them prominent business figures, and voting took place at more than 7,000 polling stations in regime-held areas and territory recaptured from opposition forces in the past two years.

At a polling station in Damascus, voters said they were worried about the rising cost of living.

 “We have to find a solution for the living conditions,” said Samer Mahmoud, who owns a clothing shop. 

Topics: SYRIUAN WAR Bashar Assad

Deadly virus spreading in Egypt prisons

Updated 59 min 39 sec ago
  • HRW based its report on witness accounts, leaked letters from prisons and reports by local rights groups
  • Egypt had released some 13,000 prisoners, but this was “insufficient to ease overcrowding”
BEIRUT: At least 14 prisoners have died from likely COVID-19 complications in scantly-monitored outbreaks of the disease at Egyptian detention centers, Human Rights Watch said Monday.
“At least 14 prisoners and detainees have died, most likely from Covid-19 complications, in 10 detention facilities as of July 15,” the rights groups said in a statement.
HRW based its report on witness accounts, leaked letters from prisons and reports by local rights groups.
“Prisons had insufficient medical care and virtually no access to testing for the virus or symptom screening,” it said.
Information about the health situation in Egyptian prisons is strictly controlled by the authorities.
HRW noted that Egypt had released some 13,000 prisoners since February, but this was “insufficient to ease overcrowding in congested prisons and jails.”
It urged authorities to ensure “adequate medical care” and to accelerate the release of prisoners.
“Prison authorities appear to have done no contact tracing measures and have done little to isolate prisoners who show symptoms,” HRW said.
Guards in at least three prisons had refused to allow inmates to source or wear masks, it added.
Egypt’s interior ministry has banned prison visits by inmates’ relatives since early March.

Topics: Egypt Coronavirus

