5 reasons to add kiwi to your diet

There is an abundance of health reasons to make the kiwi part of your diet.Shutterstock
Updated 21 July 2020
Devinder Bains

DUBAI: Kiwi is often overlooked in favor of apples or oranges, but it is actually a little powerhouse of vitamins and minerals, especially if you eat the skin too. Whether you like to slice it in half and scoop it out with a spoon, cut it into pieces or eat whole, there is an abundance of health reasons to make the kiwi part of your diet.

Boosts immunity

Kiwis are so high in vitamin C that one cup has way more than double your daily recommended need. Vitamin C is brilliant for boosting your immune system. One study found that eating kiwis might reduce the chances of developing flu and similar illnesses, particularly when it came to children and the over 65s. Kiwis also contain plenty of vitamin E, required in the production of immunoglobulins that destroy harmful pathogens.




The fruit is a powerhouse of vitamins and minerals. Shutterstock


Prevents wrinkles

It is the power of vitamin C at work again here, as it is needed to stimulate collagen for healthy skin. In a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, foods rich in vitamin C were linked not only to less noticeable wrinkles but also less dryness. Vitamin C also works to reduce inflammation, as do the antioxidants that kiwis are rich in, which minimizes puffiness around the eyes.


Improves eye health

Kiwis contain high levels of carotenoids called zeaxanthin and lutein, which are essential for eye health and needed through our diet as the body is not adept at producing them. Loss of macular vision (the ability to view straight ahead) can be affected by a lack of these carotenoids, but a study found that eating three servings of fruit per day could decrease macular degeneration by 36 percent.




Kiwis are so high in vitamin C that one cup has way more than double your daily recommended need. Shutterstock


Helps treat asthma

Studies have shown that eating fruits such as kiwi that are abundant in vitamin C and rich in antioxidants can positively affect lung function and in turn help treat people with asthma. Fresh kiwis could also be beneficial in reducing wheezing in children who suffer from asthma.


Speeds up healing

The abundance of vitamin C and antioxidants means that kiwis can help in the healing process of wounds. Adding plenty of foods rich in vitamin C to your diet could result in faster healing after surgery, with the antioxidants working to protect cells from damage by free radicals.

