Tunisia postpones debate on no-confidence vote in Ennahda leader

DUBAI: A motion of no confidence in Tunisian Parliament Speaker Rashid Ghannouchi has been postponed until Thursday, Tunisian media reported.

The debate, rescheduled from Wednesday, will take place at the House of Representatives on Thursday, according to national daily, Al-Chourouk.

Several Tunisian parties last week said they were planning to launch a vote of no confidence in Ghannouchi for reasons related to partisan interests.

Ghannouchi is the leader of the Islamist Ennahda, the main party in the ruling coalition which took power after the Arab Spring.