Saudi Ports to develop massive grain terminal in Yanbu

The Yanbu project will position the Kingdom as a global trade hub. (Shutterstock)
Updated 15 sec ago
Fahad Alzahrani

Saudi Ports to develop massive grain terminal in Yanbu

  • Facility will become first regional center for import and processing grains as Gulf states look to safeguard food security
Updated 15 sec ago
Fahad Alzahrani

RIYADH: The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) is set to develop the Kingdom’s biggest grain terminal in Yanbu.

Mawani signed an agreement with the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company (SALIC), a Public Investment Fund-owned company, to lease land in Yanbu Commercial Port to be used to develop the project. The value of the project was not disclosed.

The terminal, which will be sited on 313,000 square meters of land, will be used for importing, processing and exporting grain. It will be built in two phases with total capacity of 5 million tons annually.

Gulf states are investing heavily in food security as a combination of political and climate factors encourage countries to ensure they have enough essential food supplies in case of an emergency.

“This strategic partnership with Mawani has lasted for over 30 years and is considered one of the key pillars of the food security system in the Kingdom,” Abdul Rahman Al-Fadhli, minister of environment, water and agriculture and chairman of SALIC, said. “The project aims to enhance the velocity of the main grain influx to Saudi Arabia and is considered the first regional center for grains in the commercial port of Yanbu.”

The Yanbu project will become the first regional center for importing, processing and re-exporting grains, according to Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Saudi transport minister and chairman of Mawani.

“This regional project will support the operational traffic in the Yanbu Commercial Port, attract additional international shipping lines, and increase investment in the logistic services sector which will bring about significant growth in operational traffic,” Al-Jasser said.

The project represents the latest move by the ports authority to develop its infrastructure and better position Saudi Arabia as an international trade hub linking Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

Topics: Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) Yanbu Commercial Port

Former Unaoil boss jailed for five years over Iraq bribery

Updated 42 min 3 sec ago
Reuters

Former Unaoil boss jailed for five years over Iraq bribery

Updated 42 min 3 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON:  A former manager of Monaco-based consultancy Unaoil was on Thursday sentenced to five years in jail for paying more than $500,000 in bribes to an Iraqi official to secure a $55 million oil deal after the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003.

British-Lebanese Ziad Akle, a 45-year-old former Iraq territory manager, was found guilty by a London jury of conspiring to commit bribery after a four-year, high-profile investigation by the UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO).

Stephen Whiteley, a 65-year-old British former Unaoil manager for Iraq, Kazakhstan and Angola, was convicted alongside Akle but will be sentenced later, the SFO said.

Judge Martin Beddoe called the offenses “utterly exploitative” after the devastation of war and at a time of political and economic fragility in Iraq.

The sentence is another milestone in the complex, British wing of a transatlantic investigation into how Unaoil — once run by the prominent Ahsani family — helped Western companies secure energy projects over two decades.

The SFO has secured three convictions to date. But Akle’s lawyer has said he will appeal against his conviction because of concerns the SFO’s conduct during the investigation amounted to an abuse of process.

 

  • Judge calls offenses ‘utterly exploitative.’
  • Stephen Whiteley to be sentenced later.
  • Basil Al Jarah will be sentenced on Oct. 8.

Beddoe in January dismissed Akle’s arguments that he faced an unfair trial, but rebuked SFO director Lisa Osofsky and senior staff for contacts with an agent of the Ahsanis, who promised to secure guilty pleas from defendants he did not represent, and for ignoring internal warnings about the contact.

The Attorney General, which overseas the SFO, has said it has full confidence in Osofsky.

Basil Al Jarah, Unaoil’s 71-year-old former country manager for Iraq, who pleaded guilty last year, will be sentenced in October and Paul Bond, a 68-year-old former sales manager for energy services company SBM Offshore, faces a retrial in January after the jury could failed to reach a verdict.

British brothers Cyrus and Saman Ahsani, Unaoil’s former CEO and chief operating officer, respectively, pleaded guilty to bribery in the US last year. They have yet to be sentenced. 

Topics: Unaoil

