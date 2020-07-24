You are here

  • Home
  • France advises citizens not to travel to Catalonia

France advises citizens not to travel to Catalonia

French Prime Minister Jean Castex, flanked by French Health Minister Olivier Veran (L) speaks to the press at Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport, north on Paris on July 24, 2020 during a visit as sanitary measures have been deployed for departing and arriving passengers in order to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the novel coronavirus. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4cb2x

Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

France advises citizens not to travel to Catalonia

  • PM Castex said the government will reinforce controls at France’s borders in the hope of better containing the pandemic
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: France is advising it citizens not to travel to the Spanish region of Catalonia in order to help contain the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday.
Castex also said the government will reinforce controls at France’s borders in the hope of better containing the pandemic, with people arriving from some countries being subject to compulsory testing.
Castex was speaking on the sidelines of a visit to Charles-de-Gaulle international airport, north of Paris.

Topics: France Catalonia Barcelona Spain Coronavirus COVID-19 Jean Castex

Related

Business & Economy
Spain’s banks look to make lockdown closures permanent
World
Barcelona back under lockdown as virus cases surge

Greece sends 18 migrant kids with medical needs to Germany

Updated 24 min 43 sec ago
AP

Greece sends 18 migrant kids with medical needs to Germany

  • A flight that arrived at Kassel airport in central Germany from Athens brought in 83 people in total, who were to be shared out among German states
  • The transfer is part of a wider effort to get hundreds of vulnerable children out of camps on the Greek islands
Updated 24 min 43 sec ago
AP

BERLIN: Greece transferred 18 children with medical needs and their close relatives who were living in overcrowded migrant camps to Germany on Friday, authorities said.
A flight that arrived at Kassel airport in central Germany from Athens brought in 83 people in total, who were to be shared out among German states, the German interior ministry said. Fifty-four of them are from Afghanistan; the rest were Syrians, Iraqis, Palestinians and Somalis. The families range in size from two to eight people.
The transfer is part of a wider effort to get hundreds of vulnerable children out of camps on the Greek islands. Germany says it has agreed to take in a total of 243 children “who need medical treatment” from Greece.
In April, a group of 47 unaccompanied children evacuated from the Greek camps landed in Germany. Luxembourg and Portugal also have taken in minors from Greece, and other European Union countries have agreed to in principle.

Topics: Greece Germany migrants

Related

World
Greece culls migrant support groups in ‘transparency’ overhaul
World
Knife crime looms larger than virus in Greek refugee camp

Latest updates

France advises citizens not to travel to Catalonia
Russia to resume some international flights in August
Liverpool’s Henderson crowned football writers’ player of the year
Greece sends 18 migrant kids with medical needs to Germany
Focus: EU deal on the 7-year budget, recovery fund

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.