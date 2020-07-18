You are here

Barcelona back under lockdown as virus cases surge

The new restrictions came barely four weeks after Spain ended its state of emergency when its 47 million residents were subjected to one of the world’s toughest lockdowns. (File/AFP)
Updated 18 July 2020
  • The Catalan regional government urged nearly four million residents of metropolitan Barcelona to stay home unless absolutely necessary, banning gatherings of over 10 people and shutting cinemas, theaters and nightclubs
  • The new restrictions came barely four weeks after Spain ended its state of emergency when its 47 million residents were subjected to one of the world’s toughest lockdowns
BARCELONA: Barcelona’s streets were largely empty on Saturday, with millions of people instructed to stay at home as new coronavirus restrictions came into effect following a spike in the number of infections in the region over the past week.
“It’s a disaster,” wails Maria Quintana, looking at her empty bar terrace by the Sagrada Familia in Spain’s second city where the number of new cases has tripled to 800 in a week.
In an announcement on Friday, the Catalan regional government urged nearly four million residents of metropolitan Barcelona to stay home unless absolutely necessary, banning gatherings of over 10 people and shutting cinemas, theaters and nightclubs.
“We’d just started to see things coming back to life with the arrival of a few foreign tourists, so this is a step backwards,” said Quintana, who has been in the restaurant business for 35 years.
With a ban on counter service, there are no stools at the bar, and there were no customers outside either, where the tables were well spaced.
“If they impose another lockdown and force us to close, I will drop the blind, but it might as well be dropping the blade of a guillotine on my own neck because we won’t be able to survive,” the bar owner said.
The new restrictions came barely four weeks after Spain ended its state of emergency when its 47 million residents were subjected to one of the world’s toughest lockdowns to slow the spread of a virus that has killed more than 28,400 people in the country.
The national lockdown, which also saw Spain’s borders closed, caused huge economic damage, particularly to the tourism sector which had hoped to recoup some of its losses over the summer.
But by Saturday morning, there were barely any tourists outside the Sagrada Familia, one of Spain’s most-visited landmarks, and most of those were unaware of the new restrictions.
“There are not lot of people in the street, but we did not know,” said 23-year-old Karolina Kapounova from the Czech Republic, sweating behind a face mask which is now obligatory in public at all times in most of Spain’s regions.
“I don’t think we will change our schedule... But with (your) mouth covered all the time and the heat, it’s a bit bothersome.”
“You see some tourists but only a few of them. And then they come and see that the Sagrada Familia is shut and that the bus isn’t working,” says Joan Lopez, 39, who runs a kiosk opposite the imposing basilica.
Although the city “needs tourism like the air that we breathe,” Lopez said he is relieved the authorities are taking strict measures to reduce the virus.
“People don’t listen to recommendations,” he said.
“Today the city seems empty, but that’s because they all went away for the weekend... before they shut us in.”
Although the regional government asked residents not to leave for second homes, traffic authorities registered the departure of 350,000 vehicles heading for nearby coastal areas.
“It’s a mistake,” warned Dr. Jacobo Mendioroz, the region’s COVID chief, in remarks to the Rac1 radio station.
“The next step will be (mandatory) home confinement.”
Olga Torres, who is having a drink with a friend on a bar terrace, hopes it will not come to that.
“It’s not funny, the thought that they could lock us down again, but I think they’ll consider it very carefully because, economically, it would spell catastrophe,” said Torres, 55.
The surge in new cases has led to fierce criticism of Catalonia’s pro-independence regional government for not being better prepared.
During the lockdown, the Catalan leadership had bitterly criticized the central government in Madrid, insisting they would have done a much better job if they had been independent.
“Bad management has landed us with a new confinement order,” read an editorial in the Ara daily, which is close to the separatist movement.

Global death toll from COVID-19 passes 600,000, total cases now more than 14 million

Global death toll from COVID-19 passes 600,000, total cases now more than 14 million

  • Highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases recorded for second day in a row
  • Deaths rose by 7,360, the biggest one-day increase since May 10.
GENEVA: The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases for the second day in a row, with the total rising by 259,848 in 24 hours.
The biggest increases reported on Saturday were from the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa, according to a daily report. The previous WHO record for new cases was 237,743 on Friday.
Deaths rose by 7,360, the biggest one-day increase since May 10. Deaths have been averaging 4,800 a day in July, up slightly from an average of 4,600 a day in June.
Total global coronavirus cases surpassed 14 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed nearly 600,000 people in seven months. The surge means that 1 million cases were reported in under 100 hours.
The WHO reported 71,484 new cases in the United States, 45,403 in Brazil, 34,884 in India and 13,373 in South Africa.
India on Friday became the third country in the world to record more than 1 million cases of the new coronavirus, behind only the United States and Brazil. Epidemiologists say India is still likely months from hitting its peak.
Cases in Brazil crossed the 2 million mark on Thursday, doubling in less than a month and adding nearly 40,000 new cases a day. A patchwork of state and city responses has held up poorly in Brazil in the absence of a tightly coordinated policy from the federal government.
The United States, which leads with world with over 3.7 million cases, has also tried to curb the outbreak at the state and local levels with only limited success.

