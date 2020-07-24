UN: US protesters, journalists need their rights protected

You are here

Demonstrators protest in front of the Multnomah County Justice Center in Portland, Oregon, on July 23, 2020. (AFP)
GENEVA: Protesters and journalists in US cities including Portland, Oregon, must be able to take part in peaceful demonstrations without risking arbitrary arrest, detention, the unnecessary use of force or other rights violations, the UN human rights office said Friday.
Spokeswoman Liz Throssell of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights noted reports that some peaceful demonstrators in Portland had been detained by unidentified officers.
“That is a worry, because it may place those detained outside the protection of the law, and may give rise to arbitrary detention and other human rights violations,” she told reporters in Geneva.
Throssell said authorities should make sure that security forces who are deployed are “properly and clearly identified and use force only when necessary” — proportionately and in line with international standards.
Victims, she said, should have the right to a remedy and be able to seek an investigation of any rights violations.
In a controversial move, President Donald Trump has dispatched federal agents to cities like Portland amid unrest on the sidelines of protests seeking racial justice in the wake of the George Floyd killing by police in May. Unrest has escalated in Portland after some federal agents were accused of whisking people away in unmarked cars without probable cause.
Two US government watchdogs said Thursday that they had opened investigations into the conduct of federal agents in Portland.

  • “The Michelle Obama Podcast,” to be exclusively broadcast on Spotify, will be a series of interviews pairing America’s first black first lady with one guest per episode
  • Others listed in the tweet as future guests include former Obama aide and friend Valerie Jarrett, and talk show host Conan O’Brien
NEW YORK: Michelle Obama is launching her new podcast, and who better to be her first guest than her husband, the former US president.
She revealed Friday that Barack would star in the premiere of her podcast on July 29.
“The Michelle Obama Podcast,” to be exclusively broadcast on Spotify, will be a series of interviews pairing America’s first black first lady with one guest per episode.
“I can’t wait for you all to hear the conversations I’ve been having for the #MichelleObamaPodcast,” she tweeted.
“My mom, my girlfriends, my colleagues, and many others all stop by, along with someone you’re pretty familiar with: @BarackObama is my first guest on 7/29.”
Others listed in the tweet as future guests include former Obama aide and friend Valerie Jarrett, and talk show host Conan O’Brien.
The podcast is produced by Higher Ground Productions, the company formed by the Obamas in 2018, which has also made content deals with Netflix.
Among the topics to be discussed by the Obamas are the coronavirus crisis and the protest movement sparked by the death in police custody of George Floyd, according to Hollywood industry news outlet Variety, which heard part of the first episode.
The former US president has been invited on podcasts before — most recently in 2017 on “Pod Save America,” which is hosted by some of his former staffers and speechwriters.
His popular wife scored a publishing world victory with her memoir “Becoming,” which was released in November 2018.
Since then, more than 11.5 million copies have been sold, and tens of thousands of people attended book events across the United States and abroad.
The book also spawned a documentary, which was released on Netflix in May.

