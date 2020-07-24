Hollywood’s martial arts master Sensei Fumio Demura keeps fighting

You are here

After moving to the United States in 1965, Sensei Fumio Demura became Hollywood’s unsung master of martial arts. (Screenshot)
  • He was the stunt double for Pat Morita in The Karate Kid
  • Demura was also a teacher, training Bruce Lee and other action stars.
LOS ANGELES: After moving to the United States in 1965, Sensei Fumio Demura became Hollywood’s unsung master of martial arts. 

He was the stunt double for Pat Morita in The Karate Kid providing the real-life inspiration for the character Mr Miyagi. 

Demura was also a teacher, training Bruce Lee and other action stars.


“‘66, Chuck Norris came over to this dojo, and he want to study from me,” Demura told Arab News. “He knows a lot of kicking, but he doesn’t know how to punch. So he studied from me (how to) punch.”

Demura expanded his Hollywood career with the help of his students and Morita who he continued to stunt double for.

He worked well into the 2000s until he suffered a subdural hematoma that left him comatose for five days and unable to move his arms when he awoke. Undaunted, Demura trained to reclaim his dexterity and mobility.

“I made cut the paper origami, and I started hand exercise,” he said. “Then I come to the dojo. Open the door. I put bicycle rubber with a wood sword, and I moved this. And I start moving my arm. Now I can move my hand. I can write. I can do everything.”

Demura has continued folding origami during his daily 10 hour sessions of dialysis. It’s a Japanese tradition to make 1,000 paper cranes for good luck and recovery. So far Demura has made almost 8,000. 

“That’s the martial arts spirit,” Sensei Demura said of his commitment to recovery. “Without karate I cannot make it. Just do it. That’s it.”

DUBAI: Lebanese singer Haifa Wehbe’s ex-manager Mohammad Waziri was arrested earlier this week for stealing $4 million from the artist. 

In May, Wehbe filed a lawsuit through her attorney in Egypt against Waziri, accusing him of withdrawing around $4 million from her account.

She had previously singed a general power of attorney for Waziri allowing him to collect her money from producers, satellite channels and some party organisers.

This came after a messy court case between the star and the manger. Waziri filed a lawsuit in Egypt’s Family Court in May to prove his marriage to the actress.

The singer then took to Twitter to deny his claims saying: “After the judicial leave ends, legal measures will be taken against those who made this defamation, and we will wait for the outcome of the investigation and the results of the judicial ruling on that.”

The music sensation has since been updating her followers on Twitter with her case.

In June, when the court adjourned, the star wrote: “His lawyer did not show any official document and even witnesses had said: ‘The marriage contract was stolen!!’ The judge replied that the theft was not the prerogative of the family court. Suddenly his lawyer said that he has the marriage certificate and asked for the session to be postponed.” 

Waziri, who has not yet made an official comment, is now in custody in Cairo for up to four days and the case is still under investigation. 

