You are here

  • Home
  • Qatar ‘categorically denies’ detaining downed Iranian pilots
War in Iran
War in Iran

Qatar ‘categorically denies’ detaining downed Iranian pilots

Qatar ‘categorically denies’ detaining downed Iranian pilots
Qatar foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari said his country carried out its duties to the fullest in searching for downed Iranian pilots. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs X account)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w28r2

Updated 15 August 2026 23:36
AFP
Follow

Qatar ‘categorically denies’ detaining downed Iranian pilots

Qatar ‘categorically denies’ detaining downed Iranian pilots
  • Qatari rescuers “carried out their duties to the fullest” searching for the missing Iranian pilots, foreign ministry spokesman says
Updated 15 August 2026 23:36
AFP
Follow

DUBAI: Qatar categorically denied on Saturday it was detaining any Iranian pilots after an Iranian general said Doha should release three aviators shot down early in the Iran war.
“We categorically deny the claims circulating regarding the detention of Iranian pilots & are surprised by these misleading statements at this particular time, amid the ongoing diplomatic efforts & initiatives aimed at de-escalating tensions in the region,” foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari said on X.
Qatar rescuers “carried out their duties to the fullest” searching for the pilots, he added.
It had “communicated with the Iranian side to coordinate the handover of the remains of one of the pilots who was found,” said Al-Ansari.
“Qatar also issued an invitation for an Iranian team to visit Qatar to be briefed on the details of the search & rescue operations in April, but the Iranian side has yet to respond to the invitation,” he added.
General Mohammad Bagherzadeh of the Iranian armed forces claimed earlier that three Iranian pilots were captured alive by Qatari forces after their Su-24 fighter jets crashed during the war, Fars news agency reported.

Topics: War in Iran

Related

Update Qatar shoots down two fighter jets from Iran: Defense ministry
Middle East

Qatar shoots down two fighter jets from Iran: Defense ministry

Qatari emir holds calls with Iranian and US presidents, condemns targeting Al-Udeid
Middle East

Qatari emir holds calls with Iranian and US presidents, condemns targeting Al-Udeid

Latest updates

Qatar ‘categorically denies’ detaining downed Iranian pilots

Qatar ‘categorically denies’ detaining downed Iranian pilots

Salah’s Trabzonspor debut ends in draw after Kasimpasa fight back

Salah’s Trabzonspor debut ends in draw after Kasimpasa fight back

Al-Nassr make winning start under Ange Postecoglou with 3-0 victory over Al-Fateh

Al-Nassr make winning start under Ange Postecoglou with 3-0 victory over Al-Fateh

World Cup winner Ferran Torres signs for PSG from Barcelona

World Cup winner Ferran Torres signs for PSG from Barcelona

Palestinian nurse left paralyzed after Israeli settler shooting in West Bank

Palestinian nurse left paralyzed after Israeli settler shooting in West Bank

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.