Irish soldier turned Daesh bride appears in court on terrorism charges

Lisa Smith, 38, seen here when she was a member of Ireland’s armed forces prior to joining the terrorist group. (Social Media)
  • Former solider in Ireland's armed forces said she travelled to Syria to study Qur’an
LONDON: A former Irish soldier who traveled to Syria to become a Daesh fighter’s second wife has appeared in a Dublin court to face terrorism-related charges.

Lisa Smith, 38, was a member of Ireland’s armed forces prior to joining the terrorist group. During her time in the Irish Defence Force she worked on the official Irish government jet, and accompanied former President Mary Robinson and then Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Bertie Ahern on journeys.

After her marriage broke down, Smith converted to Islam and later traveled to Syria to join Daesh. There, she allegedly became the second wife of British jihadist Sajid Aslam and had a child with him.

The former jihadi bride returned to Ireland last year after being housed in a Syrian refugee camp with her young daughter, and was arrested upon arrival in Dublin airport.

Smith faces the charge of joining an unlawful organisation, as well as one count of terrorist financing.

She denies both these charges, and claims that she only went to live in Daesh’s self-declared caliphate to learn the teachings of the Qur’an.

Her trial has been adjourned until July 31.

European countries have been grappling with the issue of former Daesh fighters and their families returning to their countries of origin.

Some countries, such as the UK, have attempted to block many fighters and their families from returning by stripping them of their citizenship, while Ireland has taken a different approach.

Far fewer Irish nationals traveled to fight for the group than the UK or France and, in 2019, Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that he would be “loath to revoke anyone's citizenship” and offload them “to be someone else's problem.”

LONDON: Obesity remains a critical risk factor in the battle against COVID-19, according to a report released on Saturday by researchers in the UK.

The report, issued by Public Health England (PHE), a government agency dedicated to improving the UK population’s health and wellbeing, found that the risks of hospitalization, intensive care treatment and death “seem to increase progressively with increasing BMI (body mass index) above the healthy weight range.”

Among risk factors including age, sex and ethnicity, the PHE report said weight “may be one of the few modifiable risk factors for COVID-19.”

Dr. Alison Tedstone, chief nutritionist at PHE, said: “The evidence is clear that being overweight or obese puts you at greater risk of serious illness or death from COVID-19, as well as from many other life-threatening diseases. The case for action on obesity has never been stronger.”

The findings are particularly concerning for GCC states, which have some of the highest obesity rates in the world.

Kuwait is the most obese country in the Middle East, with an obesity rate of about 37.9 percent. Saudi Arabia has an obesity rate of 35.4 percent.

Combined overweight and obesity rates in GCC countries are estimated to be as high as 86 percent among women and 77 percent among men. Overweight is defined as having a BMI greater than or equal to 25, and obesity as 30 or above.

------

READ MORE: High diabetes and obesity rates complicate GCC's coronavirus fight

------

PHE’s findings on the importance of weight in surviving infection have recently been given extra credence by separate research conducted by teams from the University of Toronto and the University of Texas.

By comparing case numbers and mortality rates among the world’s 50 worst-hit countries, they found that lockdown measures made no difference to mortality rates.

Their findings instead suggested that the single most important factor influencing mortality rates was the prevalence of obesity in each country, with economic indicators also playing a role.

The report said: “When COVID-19 mortality was assessed, variables significantly associated with an increased death rate per million were population prevalence of obesity and per capita gross domestic product.”

The paper’s findings have been disputed by some academics for an alleged narrow scope of research.

However, combined with the new research by PHE, it is becoming increasingly clear that obesity and population health are key areas that governments — particularly in the Gulf, due to the high obesity rates — can address in order to aid their fight against the disease.

