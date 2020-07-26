You are here

Saudi filmmakers ‘The Godus Brothers’ premiere debut film

The cast and makers of Shams AlMa’arif during premiere night on Saturday in Riyadh. (AN Photo/Bashir Saleh)
The cast and makers of Shams AlMa’arif during premiere night on Saturday in Riyadh. AN Photo/Thamer Alfuraiji
Sohayb Godus. (AN Photo/Thamer Alfuraiji)
The cast and makers of Shams AlMa’arif during premiere night on Saturday in Riyadh. (AN Photo/Bashir Saleh)
Faris Godus. (AN Photo/Thamer Alfuraiji)
Baraa Alem. (AN Photo/Thamer Alfuraiji)
Hala Tashkandi

Saudi filmmakers ‘The Godus Brothers’ premiere debut film

  • Shams Alma’arif (The Book of Sun) is a must-see coming-of-age story that the Saudi youth can relate to
  • It was originally slated to premiere at the now-labeled "Label Edition" Red Sea Film Festival
RIYADH: Filmmaking duo “The Godus Brothers” raised the curtain on their latest, most ambitious project to date with their first full-length feature film, Shams Alma’arif (The Book of Sun) premiered on Thursday night in Jeddah, and Riyadh on Saturday night.

The film, directed by Faris Godus and produced by Sohayb Godus, who also stars in the film, was shot in Saudi Arabia. 

Originally slated to premiere at the now-labeled "Label Edition" Red Sea Film Festival, the film is a must-see coming-of-age story that the Saudi youth can relate to.

The film stars Baraa Alem as Husam, a high school senior with a passion for filmmaking. He and his best friend Maan, played by Ismail Alhasan, are struggling to maintain popularity with their comedic YouTube channel. When caught filming on school property, they find an unlikely ally in their physics teacher Orabi, played by Sohayb Godus, who insists on joining them when he finds out that they are planning to make a movie of their own.

Sohayb told Arab News about the excitement of making their first feature film, and how he felt like their past experiences as content creators had affected them.




Sohayb Godus. (AN Photo/Thamer Alfuraiji)

“Faris and I are so excited, because this has been our dream since childhood. Creating content on digital platforms made us realize that we could achieve the dream of making a feature film. We realized it was doable and I think this applies to all content creators in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

“(In Saudi Arabia) we have a rich soil to build content on and so many stories to tell. I do believe that nowadays the support coming from our country is just awesome. People have so many chances to create films now,” he added.

Faris, who also wrote the script, said that he hoped viewers would enjoy the personal nature of the story.

“This is a story that is very close to our hearts. It’s very personal to everyone who worked on it, because it’s based in large part on our own story. I hope that everyone who sees it will realize the importance of supporting the arts,” he said.




Faris Godus. (AN Photo/Thamer Alfuraiji)

Speaking to Arab News, Alem told of his experience of playing the main character, and how he felt bringing the story to life on screen.

“Faris wrote an incredibly personal story, in more ways than one. You can imagine the character of Husam as an amalgamation of both of us, in a way. Reliving ten years’ worth of past experience, my passion for cinema and filmmaking, and the mischief we used to get up to in school, was an incredibly personal experience,” he said.

He hopes that viewers would leave the film feeling like they can relate to the characters, or that they could consider the characters in the film their friends.

“It’s basically a character film. The story is great, but you can’t help but fall in love with these characters first,” he said.




Baraa Alem. (AN Photo/Thamer Alfuraiji)

Though the “movie-within-a-movie” premise is hardly a new one, the film offers a refreshing twist on an old trope. The film is a glorious, nostalgic romp through Jeddah in 2010, during the golden age of the Saudi YouTube movement. Peppered with references to Saudi pop culture and offering an interesting take on the history of Saudi cinema and television.

The film also features moments that are poignant, emotionally taxing, and familiar to any Saudis who dreamt of working in the creative industry ten years ago. It also highlights the often-vicious comments that are the bread-and-butter of Saudi YouTubers, in one of the film’s most emotional sequences.

The laughs are almost non-stop, even interspersed with surprising moments of tenderness and wisdom. The film perfectly encapsulates the complex feelings of an entire generation of Saudi youth, who struggled before the current era to imagine a future when creative professions could ever be taken seriously.

Shams AlMa’arif showcases the trials and tribulations of becoming a filmmaker in Saudi Arabia in an age where actors and directors needed to be creative in order to see their visions achieved, battling a lack of resources, support from society, and access to locations for filming.

Shams AlMa’arif is now available to watch in MUVI cinemas across Saudi Arabia and will be available in all cinemas by July 31st.

Prolific US TV host Regis Philbin dies aged 88

Updated 25 July 2020
Reuters

Prolific US TV host Regis Philbin dies aged 88

  • Regis Philbin was a familiar face to TV viewers as an energetic and funny talk and game show host who logged more hours in front of the camera than anyone else in the history of US television
  • He was known for his rough edges, funny anecdotes, self-deprecating humor and a Bronx accent that was once described as sounding “like a racetrack announcer with a head cold”
Updated 25 July 2020
Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Regis Philbin, a familiar face to TV viewers as an energetic and funny talk and game show host who logged more hours in front of the camera than anyone else in the history of US television, has died aged 88, People magazine said on Saturday, citing a statement by his family.
The magazine said Philbin died of natural causes on Friday, one month shy of his 89th birthday, quoting the statement.
“His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about,” the statement said. “We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss.”
He was known for his rough edges, funny anecdotes, self-deprecating humor and a Bronx accent that was once described as sounding “like a racetrack announcer with a head cold.” American comedian and late-night host David Letterman, a long-time friend, called Philbin the funniest man on television.
Philbin — known to fans as “Reeg” — was a fixture on various local and national shows for a half century with co-hosts including Kathie Lee Gifford and Kelly Ripa, winning millions of fans as well as honors as the top US talk and game show host.
He hosted the successful “Who Wants to be a Millionaire” program when it debuted in the United States in 1999 as well as other game shows. Philbin signed a deal in 2000 making his salary for “Who Wants to be a Millionaire” $20 million a year, the most ever for a game show host.
In 2011, as Philbin was ending his run as co-host of the popular “Live! With Regis and Kelly” at age 80, the New York Times wrote: “In a daytime landscape filled with bland, polished hosts and smarmy good cheer, Mr. Philbin was crumpled, nasal and histrionic. He was a snaggletooth amid cosmetic dentistry and porcelain veneers.”
“Spontaneity is everything to me, working without a net,” Philbin told the Times in 2011.
Guinness World Records listed him as having put in more time on camera than anyone else in the history of US television — about 17,000 hours.
Philbin first made a name for himself in the 1960s with his own show on local TV in San Diego and then as a sidekick to comedian Joey Bishop on another program.
Philbin’s biggest success came in the various incarnations of his nationally syndicated morning talk show that began in 1983 when he created “The Morning Show” for WABC in his native New York City.
After two co-hosts came and went, singer Gifford joined him in a highly successful collaboration in 1985, and in 1988 the program gained national syndication. Gifford remained his co-host for 15 years before Philbin was partnered with perky former soap opera actress Ripa for 11 years. Ripa remained as host of the show after Philbin departed.
“I think he is the world’s greatest storyteller,” Ripa said in 2011. “That’s his gift.”
In 2001, he won a Daytime Emmy as outstanding talk show host and another Emmy for outstanding game show host for “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.” He also received a lifetime achievement Daytime Emmy award in 2008.
Philbin was known for his candid appraisals of his career. He told ABC’s “20/20” program in 2001 that he left the “Live!” talk show in part because the contract offered to him “wasn’t what I expected or I thought I deserved.”
He said his No. 1 career regret was that he had worked so many unheralded years on local programs in Los Angeles and New York before getting national exposure in 1988. “I wish I didn’t have to wait till I was in my late 50s before the good part of my life started in this business,” he told “20/20.”
Philbin wrote books including “How I Got This Way,” “I’m Only One Man!” and “Who Wants To Be Me?” and also was a singer.
Philbin was born into an Irish Catholic family in New York City on Aug. 25, 1931. He was named after Regis High School, a Jesuit boys school in Manhattan that his father attended. He attended the University of Notre Dame and then served in the US Navy before beginning his television career.
Philbin dealt with heart problems during his career and underwent triple-bypass surgery in New York in 2007 at age 75.
Philbin married his second wife, Joy, in 1970 and remained married the rest of his life. She sometimes co-hosted his national talk show with him when Gifford or Ripa were away.

