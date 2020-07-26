Oman hotel revenues halved amid coronavirus lockdown

DUBAI: Three-to-five star rated hotels in Oman reported a sharp fall in revenues during the first half of the year, weighed by the coronavirus pandemic which hit demand for rooms particularly from foreign tourists.

Receipts fell 51.5 percent to $146.02 million during the first six months of 2020, compared to $301.2 million during the same period of 2019, as hotel occupancy rates dipped to 32 percent as of June against 55.3 percent previously.

Data from Oman’s National Centre for Statistics and Information also reflected the hoteliers’ revenue woes as the number of hotel guests fell by over half to 409,940 by June from 871,595 previously. Omani hotels received 1.77 million guests and generated revenues worth $597.24 million in 2019.

The Gulf nation welcomed more than 3.5 million tourists in 2019, 8.14 percent higher from 2018 figures, with visitors mostly coming from its regional neighbors, India and China.

Oman’s hotels meanwhile are implementing precautions including mandatory temperature checks for staff, random COVID-19 tests, and regular use of hand sanitizers as they reopen after months of closure due to the virus.

Several global hotel chains, including Kempinski, that have operations in Oman have particularly issued guidelines to make sure their protocols meet local health and safety standards.

And the industry was dealt another blow with the reintroduction of a nationwide lockdown, with a curfew from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m..

The lockdown, which is scheduled to last until Aug. 8, also restricts the movement between governorates.