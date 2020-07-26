You are here

At least 24 Rohingya migrants feared drowned off Malaysia

Malaysia has stepped up maritime patrols since the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic in a bid to stop Rohingya boats from landing. (AFP file photo)
Updated 26 July 2020
AFP

At least 24 Rohingya migrants feared drowned off Malaysia

  • Muslim-majority Malaysia is a favored destination for Rohingya
  • But authorities have in recent months been trying to stop them entering over coronavirus fears
Updated 26 July 2020
AFP

KUALA LUMPUR: A Rohingya migrant is feared to be the only survivor from a boat carrying at least two dozen asylum seekers that is believed to have run into difficulty off the Malaysian coast near Thailand, a coast guard official said Sunday.
Mohamad Zawawi Abdullah, coast guard chief for the northern states of Kedah and Perlis, said the 27-year-old named Nor Hossain was detained by police after he swam to shore on the resort island of Langkawi.
“Based on the information from the police, the illegal Rohingya migrant had jumped off the boat that had 24 other people and that he was the only one who managed to swim to the shore safely,” Zawawi said.
A search and rescue operation had been launched, but another official said that no bodies or survivors have been found.
It is not clear what happened to the boat.
Muslim-majority Malaysia is a favored destination for Rohingya, who face persecution in their mostly Buddhist homeland of Myanmar, but authorities have in recent months been trying to stop them entering over coronavirus fears.
Many of the 700,000-plus Rohingya Muslims who fled a military crackdown in Myanmar three years ago have attempted to leave overcrowded refugee camps in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar district on boats headed for Malaysia and neighboring Indonesia.
Zawawi said two coast guard aircraft and two boats have been deployed to search the suspected area.
Malaysia has stepped up maritime patrols since the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic in a bid to stop Rohingya boats from landing.
Although some have made it ashore many boats have been turned back, sparking anger from rights groups.

Topics: Rohingya Malaysia

Pakistan coronavirus deaths drop, but government warns of Eid spike

Updated 15 min 30 sec ago
AFP

Pakistan coronavirus deaths drop, but government warns of Eid spike

  • Pakistan saw daily virus deaths peak at about 150 in June
  • In all, Pakistan has confirmed more than 270,000 cases including nearly 5,800 deaths
Updated 15 min 30 sec ago
AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has seen an 80-percent drop in coronavirus deaths but risks a spike in new cases after the upcoming Eid festival, a government health official said Sunday.
According to government data, Pakistan saw daily virus deaths peak at about 150 in June. On Saturday, only 24 new fatalities were reported over the previous day.
Zafar Mirza, a senior health adviser for Prime Minister Imran Khan, told reporters about six percent of those being tested were positive for coronavirus.
“The number of deaths caused by coronavirus has dropped by 80 percent in Pakistan,” he said.
In all, Pakistan has confirmed more than 270,000 cases including nearly 5,800 deaths.
Some observers, however, warn the numbers do not reflect the true extent of cases in Pakistan, with many people reluctant to get tested and overall testing rates still low.
Faisal Sultan, who is helping lead the government’s coronavirus response, said Sunday that only 23,000 out of an available 50,000 tests had been utilized in the previous 24 hours.
The health ministry did not immediately respond to a query about why the testing rate was so low.
Many people ignored social distancing guidelines and flocked to mosques and markets during the last religious holiday marking the end of Ramadan in May, helping fuel a subsequent surge in COVID-19 cases across Pakistan.
The increase prompted the World Health Organization to call for new lockdowns across Pakistan.
For the upcoming Eid Al-Adha festival, which begins Friday in Pakistan, Mirza said people should not flock to animal markets and urged them to “buy sacrificial animals online to prevent a spike in new coronavirus cases.”
“Any negligence... could make the situation worse,” he said.

Topics: Pakistan Coronavirus Eid

