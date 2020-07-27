You are here

McDonald’s and African Americans: It’s complicated

A protester demonstrates against economic inequality in Milwaukee. (AP)
WASHINGTON: Businesses have proclaimed support for the protests against racism toward African Americans happening across the United States, including perhaps the most iconic of them all: Ubiquitous fast food chain McDonald’s.

“Today we stand with black communities across America,” read a message posted in June on the brand’s social media accounts that listed the names of several African Americans killed by police and declaring: “He was one of us. She was one of us. They were all one of us.”

For Marcia Chatelain, a professor of history and African American studies at Georgetown University in Washington, McDonalds’s support for the biggest civil rights protests to hit the United States in decades came as no surprise.

As she writes in her book “Franchise: The Golden Arches in Black America,” the relationship between McDonald’s and black Americans is uniquely complex — a story of empowerment running up against the limits of American capitalism and inequality.

“McDonald’s is staying on brand,” Chatelain told AFP of the restaurant’s support for the protests. “They have consistently taken a position when they knew that that position was going to be supported not only by its consumer base, but also expand its profile.”

With nearly 39,000 restaurants in 119 countries and revenues of $21.1 billion in 2019, McDonald’s is among the largest fast food chains in the world and the golden arches of its logo are perhaps more tied to the concept of American capitalism than any other brand’s.

The company’s roots are in the post-World War II lifestyle changes that took place in the US, but Chatelain said its involvement in black communities can be traced to the aftermath of rioting that hit many American cities in 1968.

“Opening up franchising to African American communities allowed for the cultivation of incredibly wealthy people who were then able to contribute to a number of philanthropies, whether it’s historically black colleges and universities or local community efforts,” Chatelain said.

The push was in line with a trend prominent under former President Richard Nixon toward black capitalism, or the encouragement of building African American wealth through business.

That approach, Chatelain said, can’t address the long history of racist lawmaking in the US.

“It doesn’t necessarily eradicate the racism that has exacerbated the racial wealth gap, that creates discriminatory practices in lending, and also, it doesn’t solve the problems of people who will never be millionaires.”

Consider the role of McDonald’s in job creation. Black-owned franchises offered African Americans jobs that Chatelain said were “important in the sense that they’re readily available, and they can be accessible to people without high levels of what we call formal training.”

But McDonald’s employees lack access to health care, paid sick leave and child care for parents, all of which “exacerbates turnover, and then (McDonald’s) take advantage of the turnover to not create benefits,” Chatelain said.

That tension persists to this day as the company faces a unionization effort known as “Fight for $15,” which includes a $15 per-hour minimum wage among its demands.

TUI cancels all holidays to mainland Spain to Aug. 9

Updated 12 min 22 sec ago
Reuters

TUI cancels all holidays to mainland Spain to Aug. 9

  • British travelers criticize Spanish quarantine, but government defends move
Updated 12 min 22 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: TUI, Europe’s biggest holiday company, said it would cancel all holidays to mainland Spain up to Aug. 9, while maintaining flights to the Balearic and Canary islands.

Spain has seen COVID-19 cases rise in the last few weeks, prompting most regions to impose rules for masks to be worn everywhere and, in several areas including Barcelona, calls for people to stay at home.

Most new cases have been concentrated in the northeastern region of Catalonia and neighboring regions, so a lot of the criticism focused on the fact that the quarantine also applies to other areas, which have been spared the brunt of the pandemic.

“This is ridiculous. There are almost no cases here and there’s a far higher chance of contracting it when I get back to Britain,” said John Snelling, 50, from Stratford-upon-Avon, who was on holiday in Menorca.

Meanwhile, British tourists reacted with dismay on Sunday at their government’s abrupt decision to impose a two-week quarantine on travelers returning from Spain, but the government stood by it, saying it would make no apologies.

The measure upset the plans of many people either on holiday or planning to take one.

“It ruins plans for everybody,” Emily Harrison, from Essex, as she prepared to fly back home from Madrid’s Barajas Airport and faced two weeks of self-isolation. “Everyone is now panicking.”

While she and other travelers at British and Spanish airports were upset, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said it was a “real-time response” to a jump in coronavirus cases in Spain.

“We can’t make apologies ... we must be able to take swift, decisive action,” he said on Sky News.

The government announced it was taking Spain off a safe-travel list late on Saturday and the move took effect just hours later, leaving travelers with no time to dodge it or plan ahead.

The opposition Labour Party’s health policy chief, Jonathan Ashworth, slammed Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government for its “frankly shambolic” handling of the measure.

‘Absolute disaster’

Norway last week reimposed a 10-day quarantine requirement for people arriving from Spain, while France advised people not to travel to Catalonia.

But a collapse of tourism from Britain would have far more of an impact on the economy in Spain, where tourism accounts for 12 percent of the GDP. Britons made up more than 20 percent of foreign visitors to Spain last year, the largest group by nationality.

“This decision is an absolute disaster for the recovery, there’s no other way to see this,” Angel Tavares, head of European Economics at Oxford Economics consulting, said on Twitter, referring to the quarantine measure.

Antonio Perez, mayor of the Mediterranean resort of Benidorm that is hugely dependent on British tourists, said it was a “tough blow.”

The Spanish government response has been muted so far. Officials said only that Spain is safe, with clusters under control, adding Madrid “respects decisions of the United Kingdom” and is in touch with British authorities.

In addition to the quarantine, Britain advised against all but essential travel to mainland Spain. Regional authorities in the Canary and Balearic Islands said they would try to get an exemption from the quarantine.

