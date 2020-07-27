You are here

  Israeli settlers vandalize, firebomb West Bank mosque

Israeli settlers vandalize, firebomb West Bank mosque

Palestinians inspect the damage at the entrance of a mosque that was torched and sprayed with graffiti in Hebrew. (AFP)
A Palestinian man photographs the damage at the entrance of a mosque that was torched and sprayed with graffiti in Hebrew. (AFP)
Palestinians inspect the damage at the entrance of a mosque that was torched and sprayed with graffiti in Hebrew. (AFP)
Israeli settlers vandalize, firebomb West Bank mosque

  • Mosque in El-Bireh, near Ramallah, is on a hilltop opposite an Israeli settlement
RAMALLAH, West Bank: The Palestinian Authority said Monday that a group of Israeli settlers has tried to burn down a mosque near the West Bank city of Ramallah.
Hussam Abu Al-Rub, the Palestinian deputy minister for religious affairs, said settlers attacked the mosque after midnight, spray painting anti-Palestinian slogans in Hebrew and then hurling fire bombs inside that burned part of the structure.
The mosque in El-Bireh, near Ramallah, is on a hilltop opposite an Israeli settlement. On one of its walls read the slogan: “A siege on the Arabs, not on the Jews.”
Abu Al-Rub said a firebomb came in through a window and burned part of the bathroom.
“Had the firebomb got to the carpet floor of the prayer hall, the mosque would have burned completely,” he said. “The Israeli government is responsible for the attack because they are the ones who opened the way for settlers to take our land and terrorize our people.”
Israeli police had no immediate comment and there was no claim of responsibility. But it appeared to be the latest case of the so-called “price tag” attacks that hardline nationalist Israelis have been known to carry out against Arabs in recent years.
These attacks have mostly been directed at Palestinians in response to militant attacks or perceived efforts by Israeli authorities to limit settlement expansion, while others have targeted Christian and Muslim sites.

Rights group slams Houthi denial of UN access to aging tanker

Rights group slams Houthi denial of UN access to aging tanker

  • HRW: Millions of Yemeni livelihoods at risk from ‘stonewalling’ of inspectors
  • Oil spill in Red Sea could impact 10% of world trade
LONDON: Human Rights Watch (HRW) has condemned Houthi authorities’ refusal to allow the UN access to a decaying oil tanker off Yemen’s coast, and repeated warnings that an oil leak would have “catastrophic environmental and humanitarian” consequences for millions of Yemenis.
The tanker could spill over a million barrels of oil into the Red Sea just 5 miles off the Yemeni coast.
Despite this risk, HRW on Monday said the Houthis are “stonewalling” UN attempts to board the ship and assess the danger it poses.
“The Houthi authorities are recklessly delaying UN experts’ access to the deteriorating oil tanker that threatens to destroy entire ecosystems and demolish the livelihoods of millions of people already suffering from Yemen’s war,” said Gerry Simpson, associate crisis and conflict director at HRW.
“The UN’s top experts are on standby to prevent the worst and should immediately be allowed on board the vessel.” 
Fears of an explosion and ensuing oil spill from the tanker were heightened in May when seawater entered the engine room. The leak was fixed but the incident highlighted the urgency of the situation.
Both HRW and the UN have warned repeatedly of the devastating impact that a spill from the tanker would have on the Yemeni people.
In July, the head of the UN’s environmental agency said a spill could destroy the Red Sea ecosystems upon which almost 30 million people depend, including at least 125,000 Yemeni fishermen and 1.6 million people in their communities who already rely heavily on humanitarian aid.
It would also destroy 500 sq. km of agricultural land used by about 3 million Yemeni farmers, the UN said, as well as pollute 8,000 water wells and create harmful levels of air pollutants for over 8 million people. 
A spill of such magnitude would also shut down Hodeida and Saleef ports for up to six months, seriously undermining Yemen’s ability to import 90 percent of its food and other essential aid and commercial commodities.
“A spill could also cripple one of the world’s busiest commercial shipping routes through the Red Sea, which accounts for about 10 percent of world trade,” HRW said.
The potential impact of a spill from the oil tanker is compounded by the ongoing conflict in Yemen, which began when Iran-backed Houthi rebels overran the capital Sanaa in 2015, resulting in what the UN has called the “world’s worst humanitarian crisis.”

Topics: Houthis safer UN Yemen

