Germany arrests woman accused of joining Daesh in Syria

Both are dual citizens of Germany and Lebanon, and they were arrested in Essen and Hildesheim respectively.
Updated 28 July 2020
AP

  • Fadia S. is accused of offenses including membership in Daesh and gross violation of her parental duties
  • Prosecutors said Fadia S. traveled to Syria in 2015 to join her husband, who had previously left Germany to join Daesh
BERLIN: German authorities on Tuesday arrested a woman accused of traveling to Syria with her four young children to join the Daesh group, as well as her brother-in-law, who is accused of helping her.
The federal prosecutor’s office identified the pair only as Fadia S. and Rabih O., in line with German privacy rules. It said both are dual citizens of Germany and Lebanon, and they were arrested in Essen and Hildesheim respectively.
Fadia S. is accused of offenses including membership in Daesh and gross violation of her parental duties. Rabih O. is accused of supporting Daesh and violating German export laws.
Prosecutors said Fadia S. traveled to Syria in 2015 to join her husband, who had previously left Germany to join Daesh. She took her children, then aged 3 to 8, and the family allegedly lived in accommodation in the Daesh stronghold of Raqqa that the group had commandeered.
As the territory held by Daesh shrank, Fadia S. and her by-then five children fled to Turkey in early 2018 and returned to Germany, prosecutors said.
Rabih O. is accused of giving his brother a variety of financial and logistical support and of helping Fadia S. travel to Syria to join him.

Topics: germnay Daesh Syria

Report highlights key role Gulf Arabs play in UK academic life

Updated 55 min 56 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

  • King Salman Scholarship Program credited as having given major boost to Saudi student numbers in Britain
  • UK universities ‘have hugely benefited’ from presence of GCC students
LONDON: A new report has highlighted the major contributions that students, researchers and other academics from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states make to the UK’s vibrant academic sphere.

Arab Gulf students “contribute to the UK’s status as a research nation,” said the report, produced by the Council for Arab-British Understanding (Caabu) and released on Tuesday.

“Arab Gulf students alone account for 21,905 students” in the UK, making GCC states by far the biggest contributors to British academic life from the Middle East, the report added.

Caabu Director Chris Doyle told Arab News: “GCC students have been an invaluable part of the academic mix in Britain for a number of years.” 

He added: “Universities in the UK have hugely benefited from such students, who likewise have received a quality education.”

They have also been making their mark in the world-class research conducted by British universities.

The UK ranks third globally in terms of annual research publications — behind only the US and China — and a significant number of these are co-authored by GCC academics.

Saudi academics lead among the GCC countries by volume of publications, having authored or co-authored over 5,500 articles between 2015 and 2018.

Combined, GCC countries contributed to over 10,000 research publications over the same period.

The report attributed a large part of the success of Saudi academics in particular to the huge support that their country provides for its best and brightest through scholarships to study in the UK.

The report highlights the King Salman Scholarship Program as having had a major impact on building on the Saudi contingent to the UK, saying this “may partly explain why 31,170 people in England and Wales identified as being born in Saudi Arabia.” 

Caabu recommends building on the foundations that initiatives such as the King Salman Scholarship Program have created for Saudi and Gulf academics in the UK, by creating dedicated spaces — digital and physical — for those academics and policymakers to collaborate and network.

“It is important not to dismiss Arab Gulf students as temporary stayers and overlook the academic, economic, cultural and social possibilities this group can add to the wider British and British-Arab public,” the report said.

Topics: Education Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Council for Arab-British Understanding (Caabu)

