Cruise ships on course for Red Sea tourist treasure

JEDDAH: Cruise ships were launched in the Red Sea as part of the “Break Free” domestic tourism campaign being held from June 25 to Sept. 30, and covering 10 tourist destinations around Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) launched the initiative as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to highlight the Red Sea’s tourist treasures.

Cruise ships will offer an array of options and packages.

Stringent protocols to safeguard passengers’ health have been put in place by the STA together with the Ministry of Health and tour operators.

The STA is behind Visit Saudi, the official brand for the promotion and revitalization of tourism in the Kingdom.