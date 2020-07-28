You are here

  • Home
  • Cruise ships on course for Red Sea tourist treasure

Cruise ships on course for Red Sea tourist treasure

The Farasan Islands on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast are a popular tourist destination. (Wikimedia Commons)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bekm7

Updated 28 July 2020
Arab News

Cruise ships on course for Red Sea tourist treasure

  • Cruise ships launched as part of Break Free domestic tourism campaign – June 25 to Sept. 30 – covering 10 tourist destinations around Saudi Arabia
  • The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) launched the initiative as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to highlight the Red Sea’s tourist treasures
Updated 28 July 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: Cruise ships were launched in the Red Sea as part of the “Break Free” domestic tourism campaign being held from June 25 to Sept. 30, and covering 10 tourist destinations around Saudi Arabia.
The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) launched the initiative as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to highlight the Red Sea’s tourist treasures.
Cruise ships will offer an array of options and packages.
Stringent protocols to safeguard passengers’ health have been put in place by the STA together with the Ministry of Health and tour operators.
The STA is behind Visit Saudi, the official brand for the promotion and revitalization of tourism in the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Red Sea Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) The Farasan Islands

Related

Saudi Arabia
ThePlace: The Farasan Islands in southwestern Saudi Arabia
Corporate News
Starry nights at The Red Sea Project islands

Saudi Arabia presents to Yemeni govt, STC resolution to implement Riyadh agreement

Updated 14 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

Saudi Arabia presents to Yemeni govt, STC resolution to implement Riyadh agreement

Updated 14 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia presented a resolution to accelerate implementation of the Riyadh agreement, the Saudi state news agency said in a statement on Wednesday.
The statement added that, under the resolution, the Southern Transitional Council (STC) will rescind self rule, implement the Riyadh agreement and appoint a governor for Aden, and Yemen’s prime minister will form a government within 30 days from both northern and southern Yemen. The STC announced on that it's abandoning self-administration, the spokesman Nizar Haitham wrote on twitter.

Topics: Yemen

Latest updates

Extremists try to block honor for music legend Umm Kulthum
Lebanon complains to UN over gun battle on border
Karachi’s iconic Sea View area to get a facelift
Lebanon reinstates lockdown measures after virus rebound
Saudi Arabia presents to Yemeni govt, STC resolution to implement Riyadh agreement

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.