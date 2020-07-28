You are here

  • Home
  • Virgin Galactic shows off passenger spaceship cabin interior

Virgin Galactic shows off passenger spaceship cabin interior

1 / 4
The interior cabin of billionaire Richard Branson’s space tourism firm Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo is seen in an artist’s rendition released, July 28, 2020. (Reuters)
2 / 4
The interior cabin of billionaire Richard Branson’s space tourism firm Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo is seen in an artist’s rendition released, July 28, 2020. (Reuters)
3 / 4
The interior cabin of billionaire Richard Branson’s space tourism firm Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo is seen in an artist’s rendition released, July 28, 2020. (Reuters)
4 / 4
The interior cabin of billionaire Richard Branson’s space tourism firm Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo is seen in an artist’s rendition released, July 28, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ghdyf

Updated 8 sec ago
AP

Virgin Galactic shows off passenger spaceship cabin interior

  • Highly detailed amenities to enhance the customer flight experience were shown in an online event revealing the cabin of the company’s rocket plane
  • There are a dozen windows for viewing, seats that will be customized for each flight’s six passengers and capable of adjusting for G forces, and, naturally, mood lighting
Updated 8 sec ago
AP

LOS ANGELES: Passengers flying Virgin Galactic on suborbital trips into space will be able to see themselves floating weightless against the backdrop of the Earth below while 16 cameras document the adventures, the company said Tuesday.
Highly detailed amenities to enhance the customer flight experience were shown in an online event revealing the cabin of the company’s rocket plane, a type called SpaceShipTwo, which is undergoing testing in preparation for commercial service.
There are a dozen windows for viewing, seats that will be customized for each flight’s six passengers and capable of adjusting for G forces, and, naturally, mood lighting.
Yet designer Jeremy Brown said the passengers’ most lasting impression may come from a large mirror at the rear of the cabin.
“We think that there’s a real memory burn that customers are going to have when they see that analog reflection of themselves in the back of the cabin, seeing themselves floating freely in space ... that very personal interaction that they’ll have with the experience,” he said.
Virgin Galactic was founded by British billionaire Richard Branson after the prize-winning flights of the experimental SpaceShipOne in 2004. Branson plans to be the first passenger when commercial flights begin.
Like its predecessor, SpaceShipTwo is a rocket plane that is slung beneath a special jet airplane and released at high altitude.
After a moment of free fall, the two pilots ignite the rocket and the craft pitches up and accelerates vertically at supersonic speed.
The rocket shuts down but momentum carries the craft into the lower reaches of space where it flips upside down so that the windows on the roof of the cabin give a view of the Earth far below.
The passengers, clad in space suits designed by the Under Armor company, will be able to leave their seats and float about the cabin, using handholds tested by chief astronaut trainer Beth Moses during Virgin Galactic’s second flight into space last year.
The test was aimed at helping finalize the design and at learning how to train passenger astronauts for what they will experience as they become weightless and reach the top of the flight profile, known as its apogee, before the descent begins.
Moses said she tested different ways of getting in and out of the seats, moved around the cabin and waved at the mirror, concluding that it was not disorienting.
“I also purposely went to a point in the cabin to most dramatically try to enjoy apogee and a view of Earth from the stillness of space,” she said.
The passengers will need to return to their seats after a few minutes as the craft reorients and begins to interact with the increasing density of the atmosphere and then glides to an unpowered landing.
SpaceShipTwo was developed at Virgin Galactic facilities in Mojave, California, and will operate commercially from Spaceport America in southern New Mexico, where passengers will undergo several days of training before their flights.
George Whitesides, the former longtime company CEO who is now its chief space officer, said upcoming test flights will include four crew members playing the role of passengers.
Whitesides, who will now focus on future technology, recently handed the CEO role to Michael Colglazier, a former president and managing director of Disney Parks International.
The company has yet to set a date for flights with paying passengers.
The company has said more than 600 people have put down deposits. The initial seats were sold at $250,000 apiece. Whitesides said the cost may increase for a while but the long-term goal is to make the adventure more accessible, possibly at a lower cost.

Topics: Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo Richard Branson

Related

Science & Technology
Virgin Galactic to take first space tourists this year, technology expert predicts
Business & Economy
Virgin Galactic reveals futuristic outpost for space tourism

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Development Company launches sustainable architecture competition

RSDC is working to establish new global standards for sustainable development at the Red Sea Project. (SPA)
Updated 27 July 2020
SPA

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Development Company launches sustainable architecture competition

  • Applications for the competition are open between July 27 and Aug. 22, 2020
Updated 27 July 2020
SPA

TABUK: A competition to find the best sustainable and eco-friendly architectural design for a residential neighborhood developed by the Red Sea Project is aimed at supporting local talent.

The competition, launched by the Red Sea Development Company (RSDC), seeks to find the best designs by Saudi students.

The winner will have the chance to see their design become a reality, and mark the achievement by contributing to the Red Sea Project.

It will be at the heart of the Red Sea Project, and will provide an array of services to RSDC’s employees, their families and all those working to develop the destination, featuring a public library, child care facilities, a gym and a mosque.

The CEO of RSDC, John Pagano, said: “The essence of the Red Sea Project’s vision is providing young Saudis with opportunities in line with the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision. With the project rapidly developing, it seeks to attract Saudi talents to join us on this journey.

“We are glad to provide a creative platform for Saudi designers to showcase their experiences and talents and later implement them on the ground,” he added, noting: “Saudi university students are invited to participate in the competition, which aims at creating an eco-friendly design that is consistent with the destination’s principles of sustainable development, while the candidates will be announced at the beginning of October.”

RSDC is working to establish new global standards for sustainable development at the Red Sea Project. These standards are based on full dependence on renewable energy, prohibiting the use of non-recyclable waste and achieving carbon neutrality.   

The competition is the latest initiative in a series inaugurated by RSDC to empower young Saudis and allow to them develop promising careers in the tourism sector.

Applications for the competition are open between July 27 and Aug. 22, 2020.

For further details about the competition and the registration process, students are invited to visit the following website https://theredsea.co/ecotecture.

 

Topics: Red Sea Development Co. Jeddah

Related

Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea mega project awards contracts for international airport
Saudi Arabia
Saudi ministry, Red Sea Development company sign deal for CSR initiatives

Latest updates

Virgin Galactic shows off passenger spaceship cabin interior
VOX Cinemas opens its first-ever theater in Tabuk
Johnny Depp’s libel trial ends with dramatic flourish
Cruise ships on course for Red Sea tourist treasure
Belarus president says he survived coronavirus ‘on his feet’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.