Virgin Galactic to take first space tourists this year, technology expert predicts

Virgin Galactic, part of British billionaire Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Group empire, is now flight testing VSS Unity, above, which would eventually take private astronauts to space. (AFP)
Updated 11 sec ago
ROMMER M. BALABA

HELSINKI, Finland: Tourism is bound for new heights with the first space tourists predicted to suit up and travel beyond Earth’s atmosphere later this year, according to a space technology expert.

Darren Trofimczuk, an educational technology expert and lecturer at Finland’s Haaga-Helia University, predicted that Virgin Galactic, part of British billionaire Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Group empire, will be the first among the three key players to commercially fly tourists to space.

“The tourism sector is on the cusp of a huge change. This is the next space race and the journey has just started,” he told Arab News at a media briefing in Porvoo, Finland.

Virgin Galactic already has the spaceplane VSS Unity, which is in the latter stages of flight testing that included two piloted missions to the edge of space, and is assembling a second vehicle.

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, is testing its Starship rocket, which is capable of carrying up to 100 people, while Blue Origin, formed by Amazon founder Geoff Bezos, last May announced plans to land a spacecraft named Blue Moon on the lunar surface.

Emirati astronaut Hazza Al-Mansouri’s historic mission to the International Space Station in September last year heightened the Gulf region’s interest with space and space tourism.

And Trofimczuk said the interest remains high despite the cost of suborbital travel anywhere from $250,000 to tens of millions of dollars depending on the destination.

But Trofimczuk said space tourism was especially appealing to the younger generation who dream of traveling ‘to infinity and beyond’, and see it as more than just riding a rocketship and zooming to the edge of Earth.

Haaga-Helia University, where Trofimczuk lectures on aviation degree programs, has a course module that can be tailored for Gulf students interested in space tourism, or even pursuing a career in it.

The six-stage program, conducted through personalized lectures, e-learning access and webinars, covers among other topics current research, trends, legislation and growth forecasting for the sector.

The course also focuses on how the space tourism sector could be economically sustainable without impacting heavily on the environment, according to Trofimczuk, who handles the course with Annette Toivonen, another specialist on sustainable space tourism at the university.

He said he believes that over time the costs of space travel will likely fall to more affordable prices, allowing the average middle-income earner to purchase a ticket – maybe even as low as $50,000 – possibly by at least 2030, Trofimczuk said.

“Students who have knowledge of space tourism will increase their chances of finding employment in a fast-growing sector,” he added. “Space tourism is new, but in five years it will build up awareness and in 10 years jobs would be created.”

NASA’s record-setting Koch, crewmates safely back from space

Updated 06 February 2020
AP

NASA’s record-setting Koch, crewmates safely back from space

  • NASA’s Christina Koch shatters spaceflight record for female astronauts
Updated 06 February 2020
AP

MOSCOW: NASA astronaut Christina Koch, who has spent nearly 11 months in orbit on the longest spaceflight by a woman, landed safely in Kazakhstan on Thursday along with two of her International Space Station crewmates.

The Soyuz capsule carrying Koch, along with station Commander Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency and the Russian space agency Roscosmos’ Alexander Skvortsov, touched down southeast of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, at 3:12p.m. (0912 GMT).

Koch wrapped up a 328-day mission on her first flight into space, providing researchers the opportunity to observe the effects of long-duration spaceflight on a woman. The study is important since NASA plans to return to the moon under the Artemis program and prepare for the human exploration of Mars.

Koch smiled and gave a thumbs-up as support crew helped her get out of the capsule and placed her in a chair for a quick post-flight check-up alongside her crewmates. Russian space officials said they were in good shape.

Koch, who grew up in Jacksonville, North Carolina, and now lives near the Gulf of Mexico in Galveston, Texas, with her husband, Bob, told The Associated Press last month that taking part in the first all-female spacewalk was the highlight of her mission.

Koch said she and fellow NASA astronaut Jessica Meir appreciated that the Oct. 18 spacewalk “could serve as an inspiration for future space explorers.”

Parmitano and Skvortsov spent 201 days in space.

After preliminary medical evaluations, the crew will be flown by Russian helicopters to the city of Karaganda in Kazakhstan. Koch and Parmitano will then board a NASA plane bound for Cologne, Germany, where Parmitano will be greeted by European space officials before Koch proceeds home to Houston.

Skvortsov will be flown to the Star City Cosmonaut Training Center outside Moscow.

