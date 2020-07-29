You are here

Daesh supporter tried to modify drone for use in UK terror attack

A Daesh supporter tried to remodel a drone that he intended to use in a terror attack targeting British police or the armed forces, a court has heard. (Greater Manchester Police)
  • A “variety of bladed articles,” drawings, notes, and camouflage clothing were found at Muhammad’s home
  • He had also downloaded extremist material that “glorified violence” and Daesh propaganda
LONDON: A Daesh supporter tried to remodel a drone that he intended to use in a terror attack targeting British police or the armed forces, a court has heard.
Hisham Muhammad, 26, is said to have built a “release mechanism” for a commercial drone and researched other ways of carrying out attacks including stabbings, The Independent reported.
A “variety of bladed articles,” components, drawings, notes, camouflage clothing and masks were found at his place of residence in Bury, Greater Manchester, the Old Bailey heard.
The defendant also allegedly possessed weapons including a tomahawk, machete, “bear claws” and two axes, and had practiced stabbing cardboard boxes and clothing, the British newspaper reported.
Muhammad, who moved to the UK in 2013, is also accused of creating “ninja eggs” that were filled with chilli and glass shards.
These eggs could be used to “incapacitate or otherwise weaken” attack victims or emergency service responders, The Independent added.
He had downloaded extremist material that “glorified violence” and Daesh propaganda, according to Anne Whyte QC, who opened the prosecution case on Tuesday.
“He had researched how small drones might be adapted to drop some sort of device designed to harm others,” Whyte said.
“By the time of his arrest, he was planning some sort of physical attack using knives and other weapons, possibly involving the armed forces or the police.”
Muhammad expressed a “false interest” in joining the British Army in order to arrange a visit to the Castle Armory Barracks in Bury, and had searched military and armed police bases online, the court heard.
It also heard that Muhammad and his cousin Faisal Abu Ahmad, 25, had admitted to setting up a bogus escort agency online in which customers were asked for an upfront payment as a “gesture of goodwill.” The payments were then used to buy “axes, face masks and knife-sharpening stones.”
The alleged scheme was exposed after Muhammad’s home was visited by his landlord in June 2018, as he had fallen behind on rent.
Onkar Singh said he felt “uneasy” after seeing items such as knives, a tub with wires and a soldering iron. He took photos of them and showed them to police.
Muhammad denies engaging in conduct in preparation for acts of terrorism, and Abu Ahmad denies failing to alert authorities of the alleged attack plan.

Topics: Daesh UK

States can restrict protests on public health grounds: UN

Updated 29 July 2020
Reuters

  • The committee stepped in to formulate its legal interpretation having seen a gap in the international norms
  • The 18-person UN Human Rights Committee does not have enforcement powers but it reviews the party states’ implementation of its rules
GENEVA, Switzerland: Governments have the right to restrict protests on public health grounds, the UN Human Rights Committee said on Wednesday.
The committee stepped in to formulate its legal interpretation having seen a gap in the international norms being tested even before the coronavirus pandemic.
But with the proliferation of Black Lives Matter protests and others demonstrations when authorities are trying to stem the spread of COVID-19, the matter has become more pressing.
The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, signed by 173 countries, including the United States and China, has always allowed for restrictions to be placed on the rights of peaceful assembly on grounds including public health and the new document, called a “general comment,” confirmed that.
“The protection of ‘public health’ ground may exceptionally permit restrictions to be imposed, for example where there is an outbreak of an infectious disease and gatherings are dangerous,” the report said.
The document’s author, Christof Heyns, said the legal interpretation was intended to set out the “rules of the game not just for protesters but for police.”
On the issue of whether protesters are allowed to wear masks to hide their identity as pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong have, the report said they had the right to wear them.
It also says that public order, one of the other grounds on which governments can restrict assemblies, “should not be used unduly.”
Asked about whether a state requirement to wear face coverings during the pandemic was a human rights violation, Heyns told Reuters: “It’s understandable and acceptable that for health reasons there may be limits on your rights.”
However his comments on COVID face coverings were not part of the official legal report. In parts of the United States, as well as Australia, the issue of mask-wearing has been divisive in some cases resulting in anti-mask protests.
The 18-person UN Human Rights Committee does not have enforcement powers but it reviews the party states’ implementation of its rules and may call them out for not conforming.

Topics: United Nations UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) Coronavirus

