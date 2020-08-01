You are here

Ukraine’s COVID-19 death toll could reach 4,000, health officials say

A serviceman wearing a protective face mask amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) walks in a street in central Kyiv, Ukraine July 30, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Ukraine reported a record high 1,197 new coronavirus cases on July 29
  • Ukraine now has 71,056 cases of the virus since the start of the outbreak
KYIV: Health officials in Ukraine, which has seen a spike in coronavirus cases this week, said on Saturday the outbreak could cause the nation’s death toll to reach 4,000, more than double the current fatalities, Interfax Ukraine news agency said.
Ukraine reported a record high 1,197 new coronavirus cases on July 29 and a record number of hospital admissions, with health authorities blaming the jump on wider use of public transport and attendance at church services.
Deputy Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said preventative measures were the only way to contain the spread of the virus.
Ukrainians still have to wear face masks and adhere to social distancing rules in restaurants and public places, although the government said last week that it will allow individual regions to ease restrictions if warranted.
On Saturday, the country reported 1,172 new coronavirus cases versus 1,090 a day earlier.
Ukraine now has 71,056 cases of the virus since the start of the outbreak, including 1,709 deaths and 39,308 people who have recovered from COVID-19.
Lyashko said the total number of cases could reach 400,000 during the course of the epidemic.

Philippines losing coronavirus war, doctors warn Duterte

Philippines losing coronavirus war, doctors warn Duterte

  • ‘Healthcare workers are united in sounding off a distress signal to the nation — our health care system has been overwhelmed’
  • The government recently loosened restrictions to allow people to return to work
MANILA: Dozens of doctors’ groups on Saturday warned that the Philippines was losing the coronavirus fight, urging President Rodrigo Duterte to tighten a recently eased lockdown as cases surged and hospitals turned away patients.
Eighty medical associations representing tens of thousands of doctors signed the open letter, a day after the country posted a record single-day count of more than 4,000 new infections, pushing the total past 93,000.
“Healthcare workers are united in sounding off a distress signal to the nation — our health care system has been overwhelmed,” the letter said.
“We are waging a losing battle against COVID-19, and we need to draw up a consolidated, definitive plan of action.”
An increasing number of health workers have fallen ill or quit their jobs, while some packed hospitals are now refusing to admit new patients, it added.
The government has blamed poor compliance with health protocols for the sharp increase in infections.
The country imposed one of the harshest lockdowns in the world in mid-March, that kept people at home except to buy food and seek health treatment.
But the government recently loosened the restrictions to allow people to return to work after predictions that the Philippine economy will fall into recession, with millions of jobs already lost.
In the open letter, doctors urged Duterte to put the capital Manila and surrounding provinces back under “enhanced community quarantine” until August 15 to give the country time to “refine our pandemic control strategies.”
In response, Duterte’s spokesman Harry Roque said the government was balancing the health and economy of the nation.
“The strict lockdown in Metro Manila has served its purpose, and we need to intensify other strategies,” he added.
Health department officials earlier this week acknowledged hospital bed availability was drying up and the government has had limited success in hiring new doctors, nurses and other health care workers.
The letter said contact tracing was “failing miserably” and public transport and workplace settings were often unsafe.
Lei Alfonso, an official of the Philippine Society of Public Health Physicians, told a news conference on Saturday that the developments “will push us to the brink to become the next New York City, where Covid-19 patients die at home or (on) stretchers.”
President Duterte on Thursday called on Filipinos to keep faith in his ability to swiftly procure a vaccine to be produced by China, a key supporter of his rule.

