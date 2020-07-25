You are here

Ukraine reports highest daily number of coronavirus cases in a month

An elderly woman wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus disease sells flowers in the center of the Ukrainian capital of Kiev on a hot summer day on July 21, 2020. (AFP)
  • The number of new daily infections has increased sharply in the past two months
  • The total number of cases rose to 63,929, including 1,590 deaths, while 35,497 patients recovered as of July 25
KYIV: Ukraine reported 1,106 new cases of the coronavirus within a 24-hour period, the highest daily toll since a record on June 26, when it reached 1,109, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Saturday.
The number of new daily infections has increased sharply in the past two months following the gradual lifting of restrictions that began in late-May.
Stepanov said that 205 people had been admitted to hospitals. “It means their lives are under threat and we have to understand that this disease is very serious,” he told an online briefing.
The total number of cases rose to 63,929, including 1,590 deaths, while 35,497 patients recovered as of July 25.
Stepanov appealed to people to stick to rules aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.
Ukraine’s government this week extended a nationwide lockdown until Aug. 31, requiring people to wear masks and adhere to social distancing rules in restaurants and public places. At the same time, it will allow separate regions to ease the regime if warranted.
Ukraine’s central bank forecast a 6 percent slump in gross domestic product mainly due to coronavirus restrictions in 2020 compared with 3.2 percent growth last year.

Migrant surge turns Italian island of Lampedusa into ‘powder keg’

Migrant surge turns Italian island of Lampedusa into ‘powder keg’

  • Lampedusa mayor warns of ‘explosion’ after latest wave of Libyan arrivals
ROME: Tensions on Lampedusa, the tiny Italian island in the middle of the Mediterranean, are at breaking point following the arrival of more than 250 migrants from Libya in the past two days, with the island’s mayor describing the situation as “explosive.”

The latest group of migrants landed in small boats on Saturday, placing further strain on Lampedusa’s already overcrowded holding center.

A wave of more than 1,000 migrants has reached the island from Libya in the past three days.

“The situation now is unmanageable. It is an emergency,” Salvatore Martello, Lampedusa’s mayor, told Arab News.

“If the government doesn’t proclaim a state of emergency, I will,” he said.

The migrants were either rescued at sea or managed to avoid detection by the Italian and Libyan coast guards.

All the arrivals — some traveling in dinghies carrying only six to eight people — were sent to the holding center on the island, known as the “hotspot.”

Designed to hold about 100 people, the facility now houses 10 times that number.

Local officials on Saturday ordered an emergency transfer of about 300 migrants to another center in Sicily.

“The hotspot is no longer able to welcome migrants,” Martello said. “The responsibility for this emergency should not fall on the mayor, the municipal administration and the people living in the island.”

He said: “It seems impossible to stop this wave. We have already transferred some migrants to Sicily, but by the time they leave the island there are even more arriving, so the hotspot remains overcrowded.

“Today no transfer to Porto Empedocle (in Sicily) is planned, but five dinghies have already arrived from Tunisia.”

Lampedusa is about 100 km from the Tunisian coast.  

Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese is expected go to Tunis on Monday for talks with Tunisian authorities on a joint strategy to prevent migrants leaving the country for Italy.

“The Tunisian government has to do something, they must cooperate to stop this wave. Italy cannot be left alone,” Anna Maria Bernini, a Forza Italia senator told Arab news.

“We understand that people want to flee from Libya where there is no peace, but Tunisia is safe as far as we know. So they must do something and quickly, otherwise Lampedusa will explode,” she said.

The Tunisian Statistic Institute has said that it will collect data until March 2021 to help define the country’s migration policies.

Meanwhile, Italy’s foreign ministry has allocated funds to support the International Organization for Migration in Tunisia, which helps voluntary repatriation of migrants.

