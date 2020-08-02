You are here

  • Home
  • Iran reports highest virus cases for nearly a month

Iran reports highest virus cases for nearly a month

A volunteer wearing protective gear to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus checks temperature of a worshipper as she enters mosque of Tehran University to pray during Arafat Day, Iran, Thursday, July 30, 2020. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5tgud

Updated 02 August 2020
AFP

Iran reports highest virus cases for nearly a month

  • Iran has been battling the Middle East’s deadliest outbreak of COVID-19
Updated 02 August 2020
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran on Sunday reported its highest single-day novel coronavirus infection count in nearly a month, warning that most of its provinces have been hit by a resurgence of the disease.
The Islamic republic has been battling the Middle East’s deadliest outbreak of COVID-19 since late February.
After a lull in deaths and infections from April to May, it now appears that the provinces first hit, including the holy city of Qom, are back in the same place as figures have been on the rise.
Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said that 2,685 more people had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the country’s highest single-day count since July 8.
This raises total cases identified since late February to 309,437, she added.
Another 208 people also died during the same period, bringing the overall toll to 17,190.
According to Lari, the situation is “concerning” in 25 out of Iran’s 31 provinces.
“Sadly, since late June, daily infections have been on a rising trajectory” in Qom in central Iran, she said.
“We are concerned that trivialising the situation and lax observance of health protocols may lead to a worsening of the outbreak in the province.”
Lari warned against travel to Mazandaran, a popular northern tourist resort at the vanguard of the outbreak where daily infections had more than quadrupled in the past six weeks.
Official figures show a marked increase in deaths and infections since the end of June.
As a result, mask-wearing was made compulsory in covered areas and provinces were given powers to reimpose restrictive measures.
Iranian media said that renowned Iranian filmmaker Khosro Sinai, 79, had died from the virus on Saturday.
Celebrated and awarded in numerous Iranian and international festivals, Sinai was the latest high-profile figure to succumb to COVID-19 in Iran following several government officials and politicians.

Topics: Iran Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Iran’s stock market surges past key level to record high, as analysts warn of bubble
Middle-East
Iranian employees protest over delayed wages

COVID-19 spreads in Lebanon despite lockdown

People wear protective face masks in Beirut on July 29, 2020 ahead of lockdown measures after a spike in new cases threatened to overwhelm the crisis-hit country's healthcare system. (AFP)
Updated 31 min 46 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

COVID-19 spreads in Lebanon despite lockdown

  • Hospitals overstretched due to crisis
Updated 31 min 46 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s confirmed cases of coronavirus have reached 5,000 despite a five-day government lockdown that started last Thursday, as one doctor warned that the health system was “beyond its capacity.”

The Ministry of Health recorded 175 cases on Saturday evening, 155 of whom are residents while 20 were people who had returned from abroad. Two deaths were recorded, raising the death toll to 61. No new recoveries have been recorded, and the total number of people who have recovered from coronavirus remains at 1,761.

The disease spread during Eid Al-Adha at the weekend, reaching villages and towns where no cases had been previously recorded. The Internal Security Forces announced in a communiqué that, on July 31 and Aug. 1, they drew up 555 reports against violators of social distancing and preventive measures. A fresh five-day lockdown is due to start this Thursday.

“Intensive care rooms at Rafik Hariri University Hospital are now full and, if the situation remains the same during the coming days, the hospital will not be able to accommodate the cases requiring intensive care,” Dr. Osman Itani, a pulmonologist and intensive care specialist, told Arab News.

He described the situation as “difficult,” adding: “The number of cases currently exceeds 100 per day, and this is a big problem that cannot be addressed by the health system as it is beyond its capacity. There is a need to restructure hospitals, bearing in mind that hospitals are currently not receiving positive cases, but rather patients just showing symptoms.”

Electricite du Liban (EDL) announced that a number of its staff had contracted COVID-19, and that these employees had come into direct contact with customers at the company’s headquarters. Imad Kreidieh, general director of Ogero Telecom, announced that 17 of Ogero’s staff had tested positive for COVID-19 and that 600 workers had taken a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

Al-Makassed Islamic Charitable Society Hospital is facing an employee shortage due to COVID-19 infections. Those who have contracted the virus have also transmitted the infection to several others, according to one of the hospital’s doctors. Those with the virus have been asked to self-isolate at home.

Itani said it was difficult to distinguish between people who had coronavirus and those who had other diseases, relaying a recent personal experience at the clinic.

He described how an asthma patient he had been treating for 15 years visited the clinic complaining of shortness of breath, even though she did not leave the house and was committed to anti-coronavirus measures. He said that, upon examining this patient, he learned that she had COVID-19 and that she had contracted it from her children who had visited her at home.

Dr. Firas Abiad is director-general of Rafik Hariri Hospital, which has a section especially for COVID-19 patients. “We are experiencing a health emergency,” he told Arab News. “The problem is not the number, but who needs hospitalization. Of every 100 COVID-19 patients there are 15 who need hospitalization, five of whom will later on need intensive care.”

Itani said that the state of “healthcare confusion” may affect patients who might need hospitalization for a specific symptom but hesitated going to hospital for fear of contracting coronavirus.

“We have seen deaths resulting from heart attacks or strokes, (people) who could have been saved had they come early to the emergency departments,” he added.

 

Topics: Coronaviirus Lebanon

Related

Lifestyle
Former ‘Miss Lebanon’ Valerie Abou Chakra weds in Dior
Middle-East
Lebanon hit by Eid virus surge

Latest updates

Saudi artist selected for international digital residency
COVID-19 spreads in Lebanon despite lockdown
Haftar warns Erdogan: Stay out of Libya or you face our bullets
NASA astronauts splash down after journey home aboard SpaceX capsule
Algeria president orders probe into forest fires

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.