  India's interior minister hospitalized with coronavirus

India’s interior minister hospitalized with coronavirus

In this file photo taken on February 1, 2020, India's Home Minister Amit Shah gestures as he arrives at the Parliament House in New Delhi. (AFP)
Updated 02 August 2020
AFP

  • Shah heads a ministry that has been at the forefront of managing the epidemic
NEW DELHI: India’s Interior Minister Amit Shah has been admitted to hospital after catching the coronavirus, he said on Sunday, becoming the most senior politician in the country to test positive for the disease.
Shah, a close aide to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, heads a ministry that has been at the forefront of managing the epidemic.
India’s coronavirus outbreak is the third worst in the world behind the United states and Brazil, with nearly 1.7 million confirmed cases and 36,500 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.
“I request all of you who came in contact with me in the last few days to isolate yourselves and get tested,” Shah said in a tweet.
Shah, 55, said he had got himself tested after exhibiting initial symptoms of COVID-19. “My health is fine but I am being hospitalized on the advice of doctors,” he added.
An interior ministry spokesman said he was unable to immediately comment on when Shah had last met with Modi.
Indian movie star Amitabh Bachchan, who was hospitalized on July 11 after being diagnosed with COVID-19, was discharged after his latest coronavirus test came back negative, his son Abhishek Bachchan tweeted on Sunday.

“Major incident” declared in British city of Manchester to tackle COVID-19

Updated 13 min 47 sec ago
Reuters

“Major incident” declared in British city of Manchester to tackle COVID-19

  • Hancock said on Thursday the COVID-19 lockdown in parts of northern England would be tightened
  • The pandemic has killed more than 46,000 people in Britain, the fourth highest toll in the world
Updated 13 min 47 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: A major incident has been declared in the Manchester area of Britain, allowing the creation of a “central command structure” to help tackle the rising number of coronavirus cases, a local official was quoted as saying on Sunday.
Health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday the COVID-19 lockdown in parts of northern England — including Greater Manchester, parts of West Yorkshire and East Lancashire — would be tightened because of an increasing rate of transmission.
“Although the council and partner organizations have been working closely to tackle the impacts of the pandemic since early this year, declaring a major incident means we can ramp this up further,” the Leader of Manchester City Council Richard Leese said in the Manchester Evening News.
“It allows the establishment of a central command structure to oversee the response and enables agencies involved to draw on extra resources.”
The city council did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment from Reuters.
The pandemic has killed more than 46,000 people in Britain, the fourth highest toll in the world, according to a Reuters tally collated on Sunday.

