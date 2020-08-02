You are here

Hezbollah's fake news training camps revealed

Hezbollah have remained a steadfast Iranian ally for many years. (File/Reuters)
Updated 02 August 2020
Arab News

  • The Iran-backed group has been making huge profits by training recruits in the art of online misinformation.
  • Fake stories have led to violence and politically motivated murders in Iraq.
LONDON: An investigation has revealed Hezbollah’s role in training recruits from across the Middle East to spread online misinformation and sow political unrest and violence across the region.

The Lebanese militia has created Iran-backed “electronic armies” of social media activists trained to spread politically charged misinformation, the Telegraph newspaper reported.

Since 2012, Hezbollah has been flying recruits from across the region into Beirut to receive specialist training in how to digitally manipulate photographs, manage large numbers of fake social media accounts, make videos, avoid Facebook censorship, and effectively spread disinformation online.

These individuals then return to their countries of origin and train their networks with the skills acquired in Lebanon’s capital.

The Telegraph interviewed a number of individuals directly involved with the program. Mohammed,  who attended a course, said he was surprised at how technical and effective the course was.

“It is the illusion industry … for the clients it is worth spending the money,” he said.

Mohammed remains in Iraq, where he trains others in the tactics taught by Hezbollah.

Abdullah, a senior politician from one of Iraq’s biggest political parties, was directly involved in sending many recruits to train in Beirut. He explained that the training not only helps expand the influence of Iran and its allies, but has become a cash cow for the Lebanese militia.

“It became a business for Hezbollah. The people we sent developed their skills in Beirut and when they returned they started training activists inside Iraq,” he said.

Abdullah also said that similar training was available inside Iran, though it was less popular and accessible.

While Hezbollah cashes in on the lucrative program, countries like Iraq pay the price. Fake news stories shared on social media for political ends regularly result in serious consequences, including violent clashes and loss of life.

One high profile case was the murder of Hisham Al-Hashimi, an Iraqi security expert researching the post-Daesh role of Iraqi militias such as Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah.

He was subject to a protracted smear campaign online that accused him of ordering the assassination of Shia Muslims, and was shot dead in July.

Many suspect Kataib Hezbollah to be behind the campaign in the months before Al-Hashimi’s murder.

Their operatives received misinformation training from Hezbollah, and ran a number of other large-scale and ruthless social media campaigns throughout 2019 to distribute high quality content defaming their political opponents.

“False statements and messages inciting violence, which spread online can easily lead directly to deadly violence in real life in Iraq,” Mohanad Al-Semawee, the head of Iraq’s Digital Media Centre (DMC), said.

“The overall effect of the surge in fake profiles that are spreading false information is hugely damaging to Iraq — and it is getting worse all of the time.”

Hezbollah is listed as a terrorist organization by eighteen countries and international blocs, including the US, UK, the Arab League and the EU. Their “training and liaison activities with Shiite insurgents in Iraq” — such as Kataib Hezbollah — was cited as a key reason behind the continued terrorist designation of the group by Washington.

Topics: Hezbollah Iran Kata'ib Hezbollah Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Lebanon

COVID-19 spreads in Lebanon despite lockdown

People wear protective face masks in Beirut on July 29, 2020 ahead of lockdown measures after a spike in new cases threatened to overwhelm the crisis-hit country's healthcare system. (AFP)
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Hospitals overstretched due to crisis
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s confirmed cases of coronavirus have reached 5,000 despite a five-day government lockdown that started last Thursday, as one doctor warned that the health system was “beyond its capacity.”

The Ministry of Health recorded 175 cases on Saturday evening, 155 of whom are residents while 20 were people who had returned from abroad. Two deaths were recorded, raising the death toll to 61. No new recoveries have been recorded, and the total number of people who have recovered from coronavirus remains at 1,761.

The disease spread during Eid Al-Adha at the weekend, reaching villages and towns where no cases had been previously recorded. The Internal Security Forces announced in a communiqué that, on July 31 and Aug. 1, they drew up 555 reports against violators of social distancing and preventive measures. A fresh five-day lockdown is due to start this Thursday.

“Intensive care rooms at Rafik Hariri University Hospital are now full and, if the situation remains the same during the coming days, the hospital will not be able to accommodate the cases requiring intensive care,” Dr. Osman Itani, a pulmonologist and intensive care specialist, told Arab News.

He described the situation as “difficult,” adding: “The number of cases currently exceeds 100 per day, and this is a big problem that cannot be addressed by the health system as it is beyond its capacity. There is a need to restructure hospitals, bearing in mind that hospitals are currently not receiving positive cases, but rather patients just showing symptoms.”

Electricite du Liban (EDL) announced that a number of its staff had contracted COVID-19, and that these employees had come into direct contact with customers at the company’s headquarters. Imad Kreidieh, general director of Ogero Telecom, announced that 17 of Ogero’s staff had tested positive for COVID-19 and that 600 workers had taken a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

Al-Makassed Islamic Charitable Society Hospital is facing an employee shortage due to COVID-19 infections. Those who have contracted the virus have also transmitted the infection to several others, according to one of the hospital’s doctors. Those with the virus have been asked to self-isolate at home.

Itani said it was difficult to distinguish between people who had coronavirus and those who had other diseases, relaying a recent personal experience at the clinic.

He described how an asthma patient he had been treating for 15 years visited the clinic complaining of shortness of breath, even though she did not leave the house and was committed to anti-coronavirus measures. He said that, upon examining this patient, he learned that she had COVID-19 and that she had contracted it from her children who had visited her at home.

Dr. Firas Abiad is director-general of Rafik Hariri Hospital, which has a section especially for COVID-19 patients. “We are experiencing a health emergency,” he told Arab News. “The problem is not the number, but who needs hospitalization. Of every 100 COVID-19 patients there are 15 who need hospitalization, five of whom will later on need intensive care.”

Itani said that the state of “healthcare confusion” may affect patients who might need hospitalization for a specific symptom but hesitated going to hospital for fear of contracting coronavirus.

“We have seen deaths resulting from heart attacks or strokes, (people) who could have been saved had they come early to the emergency departments,” he added.

 

Topics: Coronaviirus Lebanon

