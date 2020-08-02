You are here

Saudi education minister appoints first women cultural attaches

The appointments are part of a move to promote Saudi Arabia’s educational and cultural presence internationally. (Photo: MOE/Twitter)
RIYADH: Three Saudi women have been appointed as cultural attaches, another first for the Kingdom.

Education Minister Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh appointed Dr. Amal bint Jameel Fatani as cultural attache in the UK, Fahda bint Abdul Aziz Al-Asheikh as cultural attache in Ireland and Dr. Yusra bint Hussain Al-Jazairi as acting cultural attache in Morocco. The three newly appointed women are all educators.

Other appointments included Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Al-Furaih as cultural attache in Egypt, Dr. Issa bin Fahd Al-Rumaih as cultural attache in Jordan and Dr. Saad bin Mohammed Al-Shabana as cultural attache in Kuwait.

The appointments are part of a move to promote the Kingdom’s educational and cultural presence internationally, activate areas of joint cooperation, exchange scientific and research experiences, coordinate scholarships for students wishing to study in the Kingdom, supervise Saudi students studying abroad, facilitate their educational journey and harness their capabilities and take part in its future development.

Appointing Saudi women as cultural attaches is a first in this important sector, which has a pivotal role in building relations, coordinating efforts and promoting cultural partnerships between countries.

This highlights the leadership’s keenness to empower Saudi women, enabling them to serve their country in all sectors and expresses its confidence in the importance of their role throughout the Kingdom’s journey.

 

Badr Zuhair Fayez, board member at the Saudi Culinary Arts Authority

Updated 4 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

Badr Zuhair Fayez, board member at the Saudi Culinary Arts Authority

Updated 4 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

Badr Zuhair Fayez is a Saudi chef and businessman with an extensive history of working in the food and beverage industry.

Fayez was recently appointed as a board member of the Culinary Arts Authority headed by chef Mayada Badr.

He was selected by Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan.

Fayez has contributed to the establishment of several creative businesses in the food industry in Saudi Arabia and abroad.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in culinary arts and an MBA in marketing from the College of Culinary Arts at the Johnson & Wales University, Rhode Island. He also holds a degree from Le Cordon Bleu institute in basic cuisine.

Fayez gained experience abroad with an internship at the Grand Hotel in Vienna, by working as a pastry chef in Italy, and through spending time shadowing chefs during a culinary expedition in Southeast Asia.

He then returned to his home town Jeddah, aiming to introduce revolutionary concepts to the local food industry, and opened multiple restaurants and a bakery there.

In March this year, he partnered with Adlah Al-Sharhan, a celebrity chef from Kuwait, to launch Bowlila in Los Angeles, US.

Bowlila is a brand built around chickpeas as a healthy and low-carb protein, introducing a new bowl concept that taps into the plant-based, low carb fast-food movement.

Fayez is a partner and CEO of Badr Fayez Catering Co. and Midwam Edutainment. Both are based in Jeddah. His catering company’s focus is to develop an innovative perception of food and elevate Saudi cuisine.

He is also a member of the international advisory board at the Saudi Culinary Academy.

Fayez has made many appearances on live cooking shows and is former Top Chef, Master Chef Arabia judge.

His latest appearances were on the “Dabbir Aklek” show, which is the Arabic version of a BBC action-adventure cooking contest titled “No Kitchen Required,” in 2018.

The series takes five prominent chefs from the Arab world out of their comfort zones and drops them into remote areas around the world where they have to work together with locals to hunt, gather and cook meals using traditional methods.

