You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Major incident’ declared in British city of Manchester to tackle COVID-19

‘Major incident’ declared in British city of Manchester to tackle COVID-19

The skyline of Manchester is seen as a man exercises, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Oldham, Britain, August 1, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/czuf9

Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

‘Major incident’ declared in British city of Manchester to tackle COVID-19

  • Hancock said on Thursday the COVID-19 lockdown in parts of northern England would be tightened
  • The pandemic has killed more than 46,000 people in Britain, the fourth highest toll in the world
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: A major incident has been declared in the Manchester area of Britain, allowing the creation of a “central command structure” to help tackle the rising number of coronavirus cases, a local official was quoted as saying on Sunday.
Health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday the COVID-19 lockdown in parts of northern England — including Greater Manchester, parts of West Yorkshire and East Lancashire — would be tightened because of an increasing rate of transmission.
“Although the council and partner organizations have been working closely to tackle the impacts of the pandemic since early this year, declaring a major incident means we can ramp this up further,” the Leader of Manchester City Council Richard Leese said in the Manchester Evening News.
“It allows the establishment of a central command structure to oversee the response and enables agencies involved to draw on extra resources.”
The city council did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment from Reuters.
The pandemic has killed more than 46,000 people in Britain, the fourth highest toll in the world, according to a Reuters tally collated on Sunday.

Topics: UK Manchester Coronavirus

Related

World
India’s interior minister hospitalized with coronavirus
World
WHO expects ‘lengthy’ coronavirus pandemic

NASA astronauts splash down after journey home aboard SpaceX capsule

Updated 51 min 30 sec ago
AP

NASA astronauts splash down after journey home aboard SpaceX capsule

  • US astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley splashed down in the capsule in the Gulf of Mexico
  • 'Great to have NASA Astronauts return to Earth after successful mission,' Trump wrote on Twitter
Updated 51 min 30 sec ago
AP

US astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who flew to the International Space Station in SpaceX’s new Crew Dragon, splashed down in the capsule in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday after a two-month voyage that was NASA’s first crewed mission from home soil in nine years.
Behnken and Hurley undocked from the station on Saturday and returned home to land in the waves off Florida’s Pensacola coast on schedule at 2:48 p.m. ET following a 21-hour overnight journey aboard Crew Dragon “Endeavor.”
The successful splashdown was a final key test of whether Elon Musk’s spacecraft can transport astronauts to and from orbit — a feat no private company has accomplished before.
“On behalf of the SpaceX and NASA teams, welcome back to Planet Earth. Thanks for flying SpaceX,” SpaceX mission control said upon splashdown.
For the return sequence, on-board thrusters and two sets of parachutes worked autonomously to slow the acorn-shaped capsule, bringing Behnken and Hurley’s speed of 17,500 miles per hour in orbit down to 350 mph upon atmospheric reentry, and eventually 15 mph at splashdown.

During reentry to Earth’s atmosphere, the capsule’s outer shell withstood temperatures as high as 3,500 Fahrenheit while Behnken and Hurley, wearing SpaceX’s white flight suits strapped inside the cabin, experienced 85 Fahrenheit.
The crew will spend up to an hour floating inside the capsule before joint recovery teams from SpaceX and NASA retrieve them for a helicopter trip ashore. There they will undergo medical checks ahead of a flight to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.
Billionaire entrepreneur Musk’s SpaceX became the first private company to send humans to orbit with the launch of Behnken and Hurley, who have spent more than two months on the space station.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

The landmark mission, launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on May 31, marked the first time the US space agency launched humans from American soil since its shuttle program retired in 2011. Since then the United States has relied on Russia’s space program to launch its astronauts to the space station.
Behnken and Hurley’s homecoming was also the first crewed splashdown in an American capsule in 45 years.
The pair undocked from the space station late on Saturday and began gradually decreasing their orbital altitude overnight, awaking Sunday morning to recorded wake-up calls from their sons.
“Good morning Dragon Endeavor,” Hurley’s son said in a recorded message sent to the capsule. “I’m happy you went into space but I’m even happier that you’re coming back home.”
NASA officials have said Crew Dragon, a pod with seven astronaut seats, was in a “very healthy” condition while docked at the space station, where astronauts conducted tests and monitored how the spacecraft performs in space.
NASA, aiming to galvanize a commercial space marketplace, awarded nearly $8 billion to SpaceX and Boeing Co. collectively in 2014 to develop dueling space capsules, experimenting with a contract model that allows the space agency to buy astronaut seats from the two companies.
“Great to have NASA Astronauts return to Earth after very successful two month mission,” President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter. “Thank you to all!“

 

Topics: NASA SpaceX US

Related

Business & Economy
Taking on SpaceX, Amazon to invest $10bn in satellite broadband plan
photos
Travel
Virgin Galactic shows off passenger spaceship cabin interior

Latest updates

Pilgrims safely end Hajj journey
Riyadh roads turn green as world’s largest urban greening project branches out
Iran reaps the rewards of Saddam’s 1990 Kuwait invasion
Saudi village is a treasure hidden above the clouds
‘Hundreds’ of homes destroyed after Sudan dam collapse

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.