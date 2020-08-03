Jordan rejects Israel’s settlement decision

DUBAI: Jordan has criticized Israel’s decision to establish 1,000 illegal settlements in the east of occupied Jerusalem, state news agency Petra reported.
The settlements are a violation of international law and weaken the two-countries solution chances, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Deifallah Fayez said.
Fayez added that the implementation of this decision must be stopped immediately, calling on Israel to follow its obligations as the occupying power.
