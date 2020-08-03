You are here

Jordan rejects Israel’s settlement decision

Residential houses are picture in the Maale Adumim settlement in the West Bank east of Jerusalem, on July 1, 2020. (File/AFP)
  • The foreign minisrty said the implementation of this decision must be stopped immediately
DUBAI: Jordan has criticized Israel’s decision to establish 1,000 illegal settlements in the east of occupied Jerusalem, state news agency Petra reported.
The settlements are a violation of international law and weaken the two-countries solution chances, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Deifallah Fayez said.
Fayez added that the implementation of this decision must be stopped immediately, calling on Israel to follow its obligations as the occupying power.

