Jordan rejects Israel’s settlement decision

Kuwait allows passengers from 31 ‘banned’ countries to enter, but rules apply

DUBAI: Non-Kuwaiti passengers of 31 countries banned from entering the country can now enter, but only if they stayed the previous country they were in for at least 14 days, state news agency KUNA reported citing the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Passengers need to be tested for the coronavirus and submit a certificate showing a negative result, the DGCA added.

The test result will be valid for a maximum of 72 hours between the test date and date of arrival to the country.

Earlier on Wednesday, the directorate announced a ban on all passenger flights arriving from 31 countries from entering Kuwait until further notice.

The list of countries included Iran, Lebanon, Egypt, Syria and Iraq.