You are here

  • Home
  • Aboriginal group blocks access to Australia’s Uluru over coronavirus fears

Aboriginal group blocks access to Australia’s Uluru over coronavirus fears

People block entry to Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, home to Australia’s revered indigenous site of Uluru, to visitors from the coronavirus disease hotspots. (Mutitjulu Community Aboriginal Corporation via Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jchbx

Updated 22 sec ago
AFP

Aboriginal group blocks access to Australia’s Uluru over coronavirus fears

  • Locals said they were blindsided by the arrival of 43 tourists on a flight from Brisbane
  • Travel to the Northern Territory, including Uluru, has been severely restricted since the pandemic began
Updated 22 sec ago
AFP

SYDNEY: Indigenous residents forced the closure of Australia’s famed Uluru national park Tuesday, after blocking tourists from accessing the sacred site amid fears over the spread of coronavirus.
About 30 members of the local community physically blocked dozens of tourists arriving from virus-hit eastern Australia from accessing the park entrance, said Glenn Irvine, manager of Mutitjulu Community Aboriginal Corporation, which handles local community issues.
Locals said they were blindsided by the arrival of 43 tourists on a flight from Brisbane, Queensland and decided to take action.
“We were of the understanding that the flight was canceled,” Irvine said.
“We asked for the national park to be closed,” he added. When that did not happen, “members of the community gathered at the park gate.”
After crisis talks with local authorities Tuesday, the park remained closed.
Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park said in a statement: “We have the utmost respect for Uluru-Kata Tjuta’s traditional owners and are continuing to work in good faith with them and all other parties to keep Mutitjulu residents safe.”
More than 395,000 people visited the park in the 12 months to June 2019, according to Parks Australia.
Irvine said there was now tacit agreement that the tourists — who remained nearby — would be tested for the virus and no more groups would come from COVID-19 “hotspots.”
Queensland has recorded just over 1,000 cases of the virus since the pandemic began and new cases have been relatively rare.
But even in areas where tourism is a mainstay of the local economy, many Aboriginal groups are fearful that any outbreak could badly hit remote Outback communities.
Travel to the Northern Territory, including Uluru — once known as Ayer’s Rock — has been severely restricted since the pandemic began.
Those measures were recently eased, but visitors from Australia’s COVID-19 hotpots are still required to quarantine for 14 days.
Brisbane is currently included on that list.
Overseas travelers remain banned from entering Australia except for some very closely prescribed cases.
Australia recorded 453 new cases Tuesday, taking the total to 18,728 with 10,787 recoveries. The death toll is now 232, after 11 more fatalities.

Topics: Coronavirus Uluru Australia

Related

World
Tourists flock to Australia’s Uluru for last ever climb
World
Dozens of aboriginal Australians walk out of meeting on their future

Russia reports more than 5,100 new coronavirus cases

Updated 16 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

Russia reports more than 5,100 new coronavirus cases

  • The country’s coronavirus crisis response center said 144 people had died in the past 24 hours
Updated 16 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia reported 5,159 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, pushing its national tally to 861,423, the fourth largest in the world.
The country’s coronavirus crisis response center said 144 people had died in the past 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 14,351.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

World
Russia says suspected mercenaries detained by Belarus were going to Latin America
World
Russia aims to produce ‘millions’ of virus doses by 2021

Latest updates

Aboriginal group blocks access to Australia’s Uluru over coronavirus fears
Australia: British-Australian woman in Iran prison ‘is well’
Russia reports more than 5,100 new coronavirus cases
Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi confirms contesting for second term
Golden Globes voters hit with antitrust lawsuit

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.