Philippines reports 6,352 coronavirus cases, Southeast Asia’s biggest daily jump

MANILA: The Philippines’ health ministry on Tuesday reported 6,352 coronavirus infections, marking the biggest daily jump in cases in Southeast Asia and after posting a record rise in five of the past six days.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases had increased to 112,593, while deaths rose by 11 to 2,115.
The Philippine capital and nearby provinces on Tuesday returned under strict lockdown for two weeks to arrest soaring cases since restrictions were relaxed in June.
