Philippines reports 6,352 coronavirus cases, Southeast Asia’s biggest daily jump

Police officers check temperatures of motorists at a checkpoint in the outskirts of Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines, as the capital is placed on another lockdown to prevent the spread of surging coronavirus cases on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (AP)
Reuters

  • The Philippine capital and nearby provinces on Tuesday returned under strict lockdown for two weeks
MANILA: The Philippines’ health ministry on Tuesday reported 6,352 coronavirus infections, marking the biggest daily jump in cases in Southeast Asia and after posting a record rise in five of the past six days.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases had increased to 112,593, while deaths rose by 11 to 2,115.
The Philippine capital and nearby provinces on Tuesday returned under strict lockdown for two weeks to arrest soaring cases since restrictions were relaxed in June.

Topics: Coronavirus

