US lifts advice to avoid all foreign travel due to pandemic

Travelers arriving on a train that originated in Miami carry their luggage at Amtrak's Penn Station, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in New York. (AP)
Updated 06 August 2020
AFP

  • The State Department said it would resume considering each country on a case-by-case basis
  • US borders remain closed to most travelers from the EU
WASHINGTON: The United States on Thursday lifted a warning to its citizens to avoid all foreign travel due to the coronavirus pandemic, pointing to improvements.
The State Department said it would instead resume considering each country on a case-by-case basis.
“With health and safety conditions improving in some countries and potentially deteriorating in others, the Department is returning to our previous system,” it said in a statement.
“We continue to recommend US citizens exercise caution when traveling abroad due to the unpredictable nature of the pandemic.”
The announcement comes as President Donald Trump seeks a quick return to normal in the United States, which has suffered by far the highest number of deaths from COVID-19.
But US borders remain closed to most travelers from the European Union, which also bans most Americans due to the risk of contagion.
Under the new ratings, the United States is still advising precautions for most countries.
Among the few recipients of the “Level 1” ranking — which means no special concerns for travel — were Taiwan, which has won wide acclaim for its handling of the pandemic, and Australia.
The United States gave a Level 3 status — which means to reconsider travel — to many allies including Britain, France and Germany.
It kept the Level 4 warning to avoid all travel for India, which has seen growing cases of COVID-19.

Topics: US Coronavirus

Opposition floods Belarus capital as president hits out at foreign ‘dirty tricks’

Opposition floods Belarus capital as president hits out at foreign ‘dirty tricks’

  • Lukashenko, a 65-year-old former Soviet collective farm manager, is facing the biggest challenge in years to his rule and accuses protesters of being in cahoots with foreign backers
  • Protests have swelled in support of his main challenger Svetlana Tikhanouskaya, a former English teacher who launched her bid after her husband, who planned to run, was jailed
MINSK: Thousands of opposition supporters clapped, cheered and chanted at a rally in Minsk on Thursday evening, defying a crackdown by Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko’s government ahead of a presidential election this weekend.
Lukashenko, a 65-year-old former Soviet collective farm manager, is facing the biggest challenge in years to his rule and accuses protesters of being in cahoots with foreign backers to destabilize the country.
Protests have swelled in support of his main challenger Svetlana Tikhanouskaya, a former English teacher who launched her bid after her husband, who planned to run, was jailed.
Her campaign was forbidden from staging a planned rally on Thursday evening, so her supporters gathered at a government-sanctioned outdoor concert at a separate venue.
Riot police arrested DJs after they played a song called “Changes” favored by the opposition.
“This is an amazing atmosphere, amazing people, I want to be with them. And I want changes,” said Irina, a 47-year-old teacher who gave only her first name.
Lukashenko earlier announced that a number of US nationals had been detained but did not say when or why.
Belarus has sought to mend fences with Washington as ties fray with traditional ally Moscow, and in February hosted Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the most senior US official to visit in more than two decades.
“Some people were detained with American passports, married to Americans, working in the State Department,” the Belta news agency quoted Lukashenko as saying.
The US embassy in the capital Minsk did not reply to a request for comment.
Belarus and Russia also traded barbs again over a group of suspected Russian mercenaries who were detained in Belarus in July and accused of plotting to foment unrest.
Russia has said the men were employees of a private security firm and were passing through Belarus on their way to Latin America. Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman said the men should be returned to Russia.
Lukashenko said they had broken the law.
“A hybrid war is going on against Belarus and we should expect dirty tricks from any side,” he said.

Topics: belarus Alexander Lukashenko Svetlana Tikhanouskaya

