You are here

  • Home
  • NBA playoff picture comes into a bit more focus

NBA playoff picture comes into a bit more focus

The hands of Dallas Mavericks' Maxi Kleber, outter, are seen as he goes up for a shot against Los Angeles Clippers' Ivica Zubac during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Aug. 6, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florid. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m39hm

Updated 08 August 2020
AP

NBA playoff picture comes into a bit more focus

  • Orlando and Washington are last two teams contending for one spot in the East
  • The race for the last unclaimed playoff spot in the Western Conference remains close
Updated 08 August 2020
AP

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida: The NBA playoff picture is getting a little clearer.
Brooklyn secured one of the last two playoff spots in the Eastern Conference on Friday, defeating Sacramento 119-106. That leaves Orlando and Washington as the last two teams contending for one spot in the East, with the Magic needing only one more win or one Wizards loss to clinch.
Orlando and Washington were both playing later Friday.
For the Nets, the clinching comes as something to savor in a topsy-turvy season.
Kevin Durant couldn’t play at all because of his recovery from Achilles surgery — yet still got a $1 million contract bonus because Brooklyn made the postseason. Kyrie Irving missed much of the year because of injury, the Nets had several regulars opt out of participating in the restart, changed coaches in March and have used 24 players so far this season.
“It’s great to punch our own ticket into the playoffs,” Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said. “I joked with the guys: I like my laundry being done, but nothing like doing your own laundry.”
The race for the last unclaimed playoff spot in the Western Conference remains close, with teams vying to grab the No. 8 spot and play the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round. If the eighth- and ninth-place teams are within four games of one another when the seeding game schedule ends next week, there will be a two-game series to determine who gets the last playoff spot.
Should that series take place, the ninth-place team would have to go 2-0 in a best-of-two series to advance.
Memphis remained alone in eighth, after the Grizzlies snapped a four-game bubble losing streak by beating Oklahoma City on Friday 121-92. The Grizzlies are one game ahead of Portland in the West standings.
“We channeled what we’ve done all season long,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said. “We played Grizzlies basketball. Grizzlies basketball equals Grizzlies wins, more often than not. We hadn’t done that in the first four games.”
San Antonio leaped idle Phoenix into 10th in the West by beating Utah 119-111, with the Spurs improving to 3-2 in the bubble. The Spurs (30-38) are one game behind Portland in the standings.
“At the end of the day, we can’t control what they’re doing,” Spurs center Jakob Poeltl said. “We can only control what we’re doing. We’re going to take every game as it comes. We’re going to try to win every game.”
Phoenix, Sacramento and New Orleans remain in the mix for a play-in series spot. The Suns, who are 4-0 at Disney, play Miami on Saturday.

Topics: NBA NBA Playoffs 2020

Related

Sport
Minus stars, Nets clinch playoff spot in victory over Kings
Sport
LeBron James hits go-ahead basket as Lakers edge Clippers in NBA restart

Minus stars, Nets clinch playoff spot in victory over Kings

Updated 08 August 2020
AP

Minus stars, Nets clinch playoff spot in victory over Kings

  • Despite the absence of stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the Nets continued to display plenty of fight
Updated 08 August 2020
AP

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida: Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Jarrett Allen added 17 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and the patchwork Brooklyn Nets clinched a playoff berth by beating the Sacramento Kings 119-106 on Friday.
The surprising Nets came to the bubble without stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving but continued to display plenty of fight, improving to 3-2 since coming to Florida. Joe Harris added 21 points, shooting 8 of 11 from the field, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range.
The Nets had a 78-62 lead midway through the third quarter but Bogdan Bogdanovic responded with five quick points to spark a Kings rally. Sacramento pulled within 80-76 before Garrett Temple’s 3-pointer got Brooklyn back on track.
Brooklyn pushed its advantage to 93-82 by the end of the third and kept a comfortable lead throughout the fourth.
The Kings were one day removed from an impressive 140-125 win over the New Orleans Pelicans but couldn’t string together two wins and fell further behind in a crowded race for the final Western Conference playoff spot. Sacramento is 1-4 in the bubble.
Bogdanovic led the Kings with 27 points after scoring a career-high 35 against the Pelicans on Thursday. De’Aaron Fox added 21 and Buddy Hield added 17.
LeVert scored 19 points in the first half and added five assists, four rebounds and two steals. Sacramento led 27-24 after one quarter but Brooklyn rallied with 39 points in the second quarter to take a 63-53 halftime lead.

TIP-INS
Nets: Veteran G Jamal Crawford (left hamstring) did not play. ... Harris (groin) and Allen (ankle) were questionable but played.
Kings: G/F Kent Bazemore (left calf soreness) and F Marvin Bagley III (sprained foot) did not play. ... F Richaun Holmes (hip soreness) was questionable but started. He played 11 minutes in the first half, contributing one point and five rebounds, but did not play in the second half because of the hip issues.

UP NEXT
Nets: Plays against the Clippers on Sunday.
Kings: Plays against the Rockets on Sunday.

 

 

Topics: NBA Brooklyn nets

Related

Sport
NBA playoff picture comes into a bit more focus
Sport
LeBron James hits go-ahead basket as Lakers edge Clippers in NBA restart

Latest updates

‘Air Jaws’ filmmaker Jeff Kurr just wants you to love sharks
Mauritius declares emergency as stranded ship spills fuel
Saudi maritime authorities evacuate sick Turkish sailor
Oman lifts lockdown as country gradually eases COVID-19 restrictions
Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.