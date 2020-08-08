You are here

  • Home
  • France’s Macron to co-host Lebanon donor conference on Sunday, officials say

France’s Macron to co-host Lebanon donor conference on Sunday, officials say

French President Emmanuel Macron gestures toward residents as he visits a devastated street of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday Aug.6, 2020. (File/AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/64j2c

Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

France’s Macron to co-host Lebanon donor conference on Sunday, officials say

  • The conference will seek pledges from participants
  • It is expected to decide how to distribute the aid so it benefits the people directly
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS, France: French President Emmanuel Macron will host a donor conference for Lebanon via video-link on Sunday, his office said, as countries mobilize to help rebuild Beirut after this week’s massive blast.
The conference, which will be co-chaired by the United Nations, will seek pledges from participants including US President Donald Trump. It is expected to decide how to distribute the aid so it benefits the people directly.
Macron, who visited Beirut on Thursday, promised angry Lebanese crowds that aid to rebuild the city ravaged by Tuesday’s huge explosion would not fall into “corrupt hands.”

Topics: France Emmanuel Macron Lebanon Beirut explosion

Related

Middle-East
Macron calls aid conference for blast-hit Lebanon ‘in coming days’

More than 60 still missing after Beirut mega-blast: ministry

Updated 45 min 55 sec ago
AFP

More than 60 still missing after Beirut mega-blast: ministry

  • Current casualty count is at 154, including 25 who have not yet been identified
Updated 45 min 55 sec ago
AFP

BEIRUT: More than 60 people are still missing in Beirut, four days after a massive explosion at the port left more than 150 people dead, a health ministry official said Saturday.
“The number of dead is 154, including 25 who have not yet been identified,” the official said. “In addition, we have more than 60 people still missing.”
The health minister said on Friday that at least 120 of the 5,000 people who were injured on Tuesday are in critical condition.

Topics: Beirut Lebanon Beirut blast

Related

Middle-East
At Beirut’s ‘ground zero’, race to find survivors

Latest updates

France’s Macron to co-host Lebanon donor conference on Sunday, officials say
Philippines confirms 4,226 new coronavirus cases, 41 more deaths
Russia reports more than 5,200 new coronavirus cases
More than 60 still missing after Beirut mega-blast: ministry
Arab League says ready to mobilize Arab efforts to help Lebanon after explosion

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.