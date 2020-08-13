You are here

  • Home
  • DiplomaticQuarter: Pakistan ambassador to Riyadh reveals plan to promote trade ties

DiplomaticQuarter: Pakistan ambassador to Riyadh reveals plan to promote trade ties

Pakistan Ambassador Raja Ali Ejaz meets Saudi and Pakistani investors in an effort to strengthen trade relations between the two countries. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/24c5g

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

DiplomaticQuarter: Pakistan ambassador to Riyadh reveals plan to promote trade ties

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Pakistan Embassy in Riyadh has met with Saudi and Pakistani investors in an effort to strengthen trade relations between the two countries.
“The Pakistan Embassy convened a business meeting with the Saudi and Pakistani investors delegation based in Saudi Arabia under the chairmanship of Ambassador Raja Ali Ejaz,“ an embassy official told Arab News on Wednesday.
During the meeting, the envoy welcomed business delegates, and highlighted trade and business opportunities in Pakistan.
Trade Minister Azhar Ali briefed the audience on the embassy’s assistance for Saudi and Pakistani investors.
Pakistan is undertaking a host of initiatives to increase export share and boost foreign direct investment in the country.
Raja Khalid, chairman of the Pakistan Investor Forum (PIF), thanked the envoy for encouraging business and investment.
During the meeting, some businessmen pointed out problems regarding remittances and tax issues.
Exporters have faced many challenges, including loss of contracts, lockdown and labor issues, during the pandemic.
Many business people are interested in investing in Pakistan’s construction, hospitality and power generation sectors.
Ali told the meeting he would arrange online sessions with Pakistan’s Board of Investments, Trade Development Authority and chambers of commerce to encourage support from all public sector organizations.
Delegations from Saudi Arabia and Pakistan will also explore marketing opportunities in both countries.
The envoy said that Pakistan must make extra efforts to regain markets in Saudi Arabia, which have become highly competitive and challenging following a VAT increase from 5 percent to 15 percent from July 1.
 

Topics: DiplomaticQuarter

Related

Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: US ambassador lauds Saudi Arabia for successful Hajj season
Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: Outgoing Bangladesh ambassador praises stronger links with Kingdom

Dr. Faisal Al-Sharabi, Professional Association for Statisticians and Data Scientists chairman

Updated 10 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

Dr. Faisal Al-Sharabi, Professional Association for Statisticians and Data Scientists chairman

Updated 10 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

Dr. Faisal Al-Sharabi has been chairman of the board of directors at the Professional Association for Statisticians and Data Scientists since January 2020.
He has also been an adviser to the president of the Kingdom’s General Authority for Statistics and has served in several executive positions within the authority since June 2017.
Before that, he was director of the statistics department at the General Directorate of Civil Defense, Riyadh, from 1992 till 2017.
Al-Sharabi has been vice chairman of the Saudi Association for Statistical Sciences at King Khalid University, Abha, since 2017.
He is a member of the insurance and risk management advisory board at the University of Business and Technology and numerous statistical advisory and scientific research ethics committees
in the Kingdom.
Al-Sharabi has said it is “heartwarming” to see the Kingdom focusing attention on statistics and data.
Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 relies on analysis of figures and data to achieve its goals of transforming the Kingdom while maintaining its strong economic status, Al-Sharabi said.
Statistics and data science are major tools to ensure proper strategic decision-making,
he added.
Al-Sharabi gained his bachelor’s degree in statistics from King Saud University. He also received a master’s degree in applied statistics from the University of Vermont, US, and Ph.D. in informatics science from the University of Bradford, UK.

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Saudi Arabia
Dr. Kholood Mohamed, head of Tabuk’s regional council
Saudi Arabia
Abdulrahman Al-Jadhai, CEO of Al-Elm Information Security Co.

Latest updates

DiplomaticQuarter: Pakistan ambassador to Riyadh reveals plan to promote trade ties
Dr. Faisal Al-Sharabi, Professional Association for Statisticians and Data Scientists chairman
What We Are Reading Today: Two Cheers for Higher Education by Steven Brint
Sri Lankan leader appoints Cabinet, state ministers
Jouf governor inspects projects in Dumat Al-Jandal province

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.