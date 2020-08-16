You are here

  • Home
  • TWITTER POLL: UAE-Israeli deal met with mixed response

TWITTER POLL: UAE-Israeli deal met with mixed response

The deal between the two nations was reached on Thursday. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/whgmt

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

TWITTER POLL: UAE-Israeli deal met with mixed response

  • Little over half of respondents say deal is negative
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE’s peace deal with Israel has been met with mixed views in an Arab News Twitter Poll that revealed that little over one half said they believed the agreement was a negative development, while the other half saw it as positive or preferred to express no opinion.

The US-brokered deal, which was reached on Thursday, August 13, will see Israel suspend any further annexation of Palestinian territory.

It was reached after talks between Trump, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A joint statement from the UAE, Israel and the US said: “This historic diplomatic breakthrough will advance peace in the Middle East region and is a testament to the bold diplomacy and vision of the three leaders and the courage of the United Arab Emirates and Israel to chart a new path that will unlock the great potential in the region.”

But the deal has seen a mixed response, with many countries welcoming the news, but Turkey and Iran have both expressed their reservations – iran even threatening to attack the UAE.

An Arab News Twitter Poll of 2,652 people, saw nearly 31 percent welcome the announcement, saying they believed it was a positive development. A further 17.8 percent said they had no opinion on the issue at all. while 51.4 percent said they disagreed and thought it was negative.

 

 

Topics: Twitter poll UAE Israel Arab-Israel relations UAE-Israel relations

Related

Offbeat
TWITTER POLL: Majority believes Hezbollah will be convicted of 2005 Hariri assassination
Offbeat
TWITTER POLL: Almost 3 of 4 readers think there is more to the massive blast in Beirut

Ancient Egyptian artifacts to be exhibited in Prague national museum

Updated 16 August 2020
Arab News

Ancient Egyptian artifacts to be exhibited in Prague national museum

  • The exhibition will kick off at the end of August
  • The statue of King Raneferef is said to be one of the most valuable items loaned from the Egyptian museum in Cairo
Updated 16 August 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Dozens of ancient Egyptian artifacts will be displayed in the National Museum of Czech Republic’s Prague, as the city prepares for the “Kings of the Sun” exhibition, local daily Ahram Online reported.
The exhibition will kick off at the end of August and items will be displayed until February 2021, the report added.
The statue of King Raneferef is said to be one of the most valuable items loaned from the Egyptian museum in Cairo, which was made around the year of 2,460 BC.

Topics: Egypt Antiquities

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi minister of foreign affairs meets Czech Prime Minister in Prague
World
Massive crowd in Prague call for Czech PM's resignation

Latest updates

UAE summons Chargé d'Affairs at the Iranian embassy in Abu Dhabi
Top Russian and US diplomats discuss UN meeting on Iran
Middle East peace talks remain priority, Macron says after call with Abbas
Russia says military help available as Belarus hosts rival protests
UK deploys extra navy, air assets to stop Channel migrants

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.