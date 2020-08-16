You are here

Top Russian and US diplomats discuss UN meeting on Iran

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (pictured) spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov over the phone Sunday. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 August 2020
  • The pair discussed Putin's proposal to hold a video summit at the United Nations to discuss Iran
MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke on the phone on Sunday about Russia’s proposal to hold a video summit at the United Nations to discuss Iran, the Russian foreign ministry said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a video summit with the United States and the remaining parties to a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers — Britain, France, China, Germany and Iran — to try to avoid further “confrontation and escalation” over Iran at the United Nations.

India restores 4G Internet services in parts of Kashmir

  • The communications lockdown had been imposed after partial autonomy of the region was scrapped by Modi last year
  • Authorities had said the security situation was not conducive to restoring mobile Internet access
SRINAGAR: India on Sunday restored high speed 4G Internet services in two districts of Kashmir after the Supreme Court last month said an indefinite shutdown of the Internet there was illegal.
The communications lockdown had been imposed after partial autonomy of the Muslim majority region was scrapped by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.
Authorities had said the security situation was not conducive to restoring mobile Internet access.
“The high speed mobile data services in the districts of Ganderbal and Udhampur shall be restored forthwith, on a trial basis,” a government statement said on Sunday, adding the Internet speed would continue to be restricted in other cities.

