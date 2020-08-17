You are here

UAE minister says UAE-Israel agreement not directed at Iran

United Arab Emirate’s minister of state for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash said the UAE reaching an agreement to normalize ties with Israel was a “sovereign decision” that was not directed at Iran. (File/Reuters)
  • The UAE summoned the Chargé d’Affairs at the Iranian embassy in Abu Dhabi
  • The official was handed a "strongly worded memo" over threatening statements made by Iran’s President
DUBAI: United Arab Emirate’s minister of state for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash said on Monday the UAE reaching an agreement to normalize ties with Israel was a “sovereign decision” that was not directed at Iran.

The UAE summoned the Chargé d’Affairs at the Iranian embassy in Abu Dhabi on Sunday over threats made in response to a peace deal with Israel.
The official was handed a "strongly worded memo" over threatening statements made by Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani regarding the UAE’s agreement with Israel to normalize relations, the state WAM news agency reported.

The Emirates' foreign ministry said Rouhani’s statements were echoed by Iranian officials and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and that it considered this rhetoric “unacceptable and provocative.”
The ministry added that these statements will have serious repercussions on security and stability in the Arabian Gulf.

UAE further extends grace period for overstaying residents

  • Violators will not be banned from re-entering the UAE if they decide to leave the country
DUBAI: The UAE has extended the grace period for expired visa holders in the country, giving them three more months to fix their documents or leave without paying fines, state news agency WAM has reported.

“The grace period extension runs from August 18 to November 17 and includes all violators with visas expired before March 1,” said Major General Saeed Rakan al- Rashidi, Director General of Foreigners Affairs and Ports at the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship.

He said the violators will not be banned from re-entering the UAE if they decide to leave the country.

For those whose visas expired after March 1, the UAE said they have until September to leave the country without paying overstay fees.

